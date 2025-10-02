Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist

Pattaya officers returned a lost wallet to a tourist during a routine patrol, earning praise for their honesty in safeguarding visitors to the city.

The incident unfolded around 8pm during a routine patrol by municipal officers from Pattaya City Administration’s Peacekeeping Division along the bustling Walking Street. Officers Natthaphum Singhseng, Nophakhun Songcharoen and Rungrueang Boonprakob were making their rounds when they spotted the wallet lying outside the Fairtex Pro Shop Pattaya.

Upon inspection, the wallet was found to contain a foreign passport, 4.5 million Indonesian Rupiah in 100,000-denomination notes, as well as additional cash in Chinese Yuan and Thai Baht. The officers secured the wallet and promptly announced the find in hopes of locating the owner.

At approximately 9.40pm, a 21 year old Chinese tourist, identified as Xiyu, approached the officers to report her missing wallet. After verifying the passport and contents, officials confirmed her identity and returned the wallet in full.

Overwhelmed with relief and gratitude, Xiyu expressed her heartfelt thanks to the officers for their honesty and dedication to tourist safety. The swift and transparent handling of the situation drew commendation from both locals and online users, who praised the city’s commitment to protecting its visitors, reported The Pattaya News.

Municipal patrols such as this one are part of Pattaya’s ongoing effort to maintain public order and boost tourist confidence, particularly in high-traffic nightlife areas. The integrity shown by the Peacekeeping Division is seen as a positive example of public service in a city often under the spotlight for tourism-related challenges.

In similar news, a Pattaya street cleaner won widespread praise after going out of their way to return a lost wallet found along the busy South Pattaya Walking Street. While the cleaner’s identity remains unknown, their simple act of honesty has captured the public’s attention.

Upon discovering the wallet during routine cleaning duties, the cleaner made every effort to ensure it was safely returned to its rightful owner.