Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist

Peacekeeping team applauded after reuniting tourist with valuables

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025
184 1 minute read
Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya officers returned a lost wallet to a tourist during a routine patrol, earning praise for their honesty in safeguarding visitors to the city.

The incident unfolded around 8pm during a routine patrol by municipal officers from Pattaya City Administration’s Peacekeeping Division along the bustling Walking Street. Officers Natthaphum Singhseng, Nophakhun Songcharoen and Rungrueang Boonprakob were making their rounds when they spotted the wallet lying outside the Fairtex Pro Shop Pattaya.

Upon inspection, the wallet was found to contain a foreign passport, 4.5 million Indonesian Rupiah in 100,000-denomination notes, as well as additional cash in Chinese Yuan and Thai Baht. The officers secured the wallet and promptly announced the find in hopes of locating the owner.

Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | News by Thaiger

At approximately 9.40pm, a 21 year old Chinese tourist, identified as Xiyu, approached the officers to report her missing wallet. After verifying the passport and contents, officials confirmed her identity and returned the wallet in full.

Overwhelmed with relief and gratitude, Xiyu expressed her heartfelt thanks to the officers for their honesty and dedication to tourist safety. The swift and transparent handling of the situation drew commendation from both locals and online users, who praised the city’s commitment to protecting its visitors, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Municipal patrols such as this one are part of Pattaya’s ongoing effort to maintain public order and boost tourist confidence, particularly in high-traffic nightlife areas. The integrity shown by the Peacekeeping Division is seen as a positive example of public service in a city often under the spotlight for tourism-related challenges.

In similar news, a Pattaya street cleaner won widespread praise after going out of their way to return a lost wallet found along the busy South Pattaya Walking Street. While the cleaner’s identity remains unknown, their simple act of honesty has captured the public’s attention.

Upon discovering the wallet during routine cleaning duties, the cleaner made every effort to ensure it was safely returned to its rightful owner.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist

18 minutes ago
Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism

38 minutes ago
Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report

1 hour ago
Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win

1 hour ago
CHERY enters the Thai EV market with a grand premiere | Thaiger Automotive

CHERY enters the Thai EV market with a grand premiere

2 hours ago
Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya plunge: Man falls to death from high-rise condo

2 hours ago
FBS launches “Refer &#038; Rise” IB Fest with big rewards | Thaiger Finance

FBS launches “Refer & Rise” IB Fest with big rewards

2 hours ago
Rayong house fire kills 7 as family trapped in blaze (video) | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong house fire kills 7 as family trapped in blaze (video)

2 hours ago
Thailand prepares for flooding as offshore weather worsens | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand prepares for flooding as offshore weather worsens

2 hours ago
Lottery luck: Phetchabun woman scoops 6 million baht jackpot (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery luck: Phetchabun woman scoops 6 million baht jackpot (video)

18 hours ago
Thai father attacks daughter with saw in Samut Prakan house | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father attacks daughter with saw in Samut Prakan house

18 hours ago
Phuket bids warm farewell to outgoing governor Sophon | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bids warm farewell to outgoing governor Sophon

18 hours ago
New minister reveals scam gang bribe offer in Parliament | Thaiger Thailand News

New minister reveals scam gang bribe offer in Parliament

18 hours ago
Turkish restaurant hits back at claims it threw out Israeli tourists | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Turkish restaurant hits back at claims it threw out Israeli tourists

18 hours ago
Thai massage shop owner accuses police of rape and extortion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai massage shop owner accuses police of rape and extortion

19 hours ago
Pattaya teen badly hurt after firecracker explodes on beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teen badly hurt after firecracker explodes on beach

20 hours ago
Banana tree miracle draws lottery hopefuls in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Banana tree miracle draws lottery hopefuls in Phetchabun

20 hours ago
Kao Industrial (Thailand) wins three honours at HR Asia Awards 2025 | Thaiger Events

Kao Industrial (Thailand) wins three honours at HR Asia Awards 2025

20 hours ago
Anutin dismisses US shutdown fears, says Thailand secure | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin dismisses US shutdown fears, says Thailand secure

21 hours ago
Russian driver injures Thai woman and 8 year old boy in Phuket car crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian driver injures Thai woman and 8 year old boy in Phuket car crash

21 hours ago
Phuket MP blasts visa-free policy over ‘bad tourist’ surge | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP blasts visa-free policy over ‘bad tourist’ surge

21 hours ago
Bangkok traffic snarled as Charoen Krung road caves in (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic snarled as Charoen Krung road caves in (video)

22 hours ago
Lost phone leads to discovery of skeleton in abandoned building | Thaiger Crime News

Lost phone leads to discovery of skeleton in abandoned building

22 hours ago
PM Anutin flies mission to deliver organs and save 7 lives | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin flies mission to deliver organs and save 7 lives

23 hours ago
Court grants bail to drunk BMW driver in Nonthaburi wrong-way collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Court grants bail to drunk BMW driver in Nonthaburi wrong-way collision

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025
184 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.