Chinese tourist’s ‘stolen’ figurines found in Bangkok mix-up

More than 200 rare cartoon model dolls, worth over 100,000 baht, have been returned to a Chinese woman in Bangkok after they were mistakenly taken by a junk collector who believed they had been discarded.

Officers from Huai Khwang Police Station launched an investigation after the tourist, who was in the process of moving house, reported the disappearance of her dolls from a property in Soi Pracharat Bamphen 20. She had briefly stepped out to run errands, leaving the items outside, only to return and find them gone.

According to investigators, the woman initially feared theft and filed a report yesterday, October 14. Police quickly reviewed CCTV footage and spotted two individuals, a man and a woman, loading the dolls into a tricycle typically used for collecting used goods.

By midnight, officers tracked the pair to Chan Hun Market on Pracharat Bamphen Road 26. The suspects, later identified as Chareon and Saiphin, were found in possession of numerous doll models. When questioned, the duo insisted they believed the items had been left out for disposal, explaining that the woman had previously given them old clothes.

“They truly didn’t mean to steal anything. It was a misunderstanding, plain and simple.”

The suspects were taken to the police station, where the figurines were returned to the tourist for verification. She confirmed the items were hers but chose not to press charges, acknowledging the incident as a genuine mistake.

A police report was filed to document the case, and the property was formally returned, KhaoSod reported.

Police Colonel Prasopchok Iampinij, Superintendent of Huai Khwang Police Station, praised the swift work of the investigative team.

“Their quick response helped resolve a tense situation and left a good impression on our international guests. I’m very happy we got everything back.”

The case concluded amicably, with both parties expressing relief over the outcome and the woman gratefully reunited with her cherished collection.