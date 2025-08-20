Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

A 66 year old monk, Prasert Sathale, from Wat Khao Sala Utthathanacharo in Surin province fell from a 10-metre cliff at the temple premises while clearing leaves.

Rescue teams from Bua Chet district and Tadan in Sangkha district responded promptly and transported him to Bua Chet Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

The incident was reported yesterday, August 19, when rescue personnel received the alert about the monk’s fall at Wat Khao Sala Utthathanacharo in Jaras subdistrict, Bua Chet. Upon arrival, they found the monk lying in the rock crevices of the cliff, injured and unable to stand or bear weight on his left leg.

Rescue teams provided initial first aid to Prasert Sathale before carefully carrying him up the cliff using a stretcher. Despite the challenging terrain, they managed to transport him to an emergency vehicle and then to Bua Chet Hospital. According to initial reports, Prasert’s condition is now stable.

Eyewitness accounts from other monks at the temple suggest that while they were collectively sweeping leaves around the temple grounds, they heard a loud thud followed by cries for help, reported KhaoSod.

They discovered Prasert had fallen to the bottom of the cliff. It is suspected that he might have slipped or experienced dizziness, but further clarification will be sought once his condition improves.

In similar news, a foreign tourist is in critical condition after falling from a hotel in Patong under mysterious circumstances.

The incident occurred around 6.36pm on August 18, when Patong Police received reports of a man plunging from a hotel on Phra Mettha Road. Emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation arrived at the scene, accompanied by Deputy Investigation Chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somprasong Labaisat.

Officers found the man unconscious behind the hotel, suffering multiple fractures but still breathing. “He was unconscious but had a pulse,” police confirmed.