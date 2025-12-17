Trip.com halts cooperation with Cambodia amid privacy concerns

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 17, 2025, 9:52 AM
162 2 minutes read
Trip.com halts cooperation with Cambodia amid privacy concerns | Thaiger
Photo via The Phnom Penh Post

Online travel agency Trip.com cancelled its cooperation agreement with Cambodia’s tourism authorities after Chinese and Thai users reportedly expressed fears that their personal information could be leaked or misused.

According to a recent report by Chinese local news outlet ST Headline, Trip.com had entered into a tourism promotion partnership with Cambodia’s National Tourism Authority (NTA). The agreement was signed on December 1 by the deputy president of Trip.com and the chief executive officer of the NTA.

News of the cooperation quickly sparked concern among Chinese users. Many took to social media to say they planned to delete their accounts on Ctrip, the parent company of Trip.com, due to fears that their personal data could be sold or transferred to scam gangs operating in Cambodia.

Several Chinese netizens shared screenshots showing they had deleted their Ctrip accounts. One online user wrote, “I canceled my Ctrip account last night after using the platform for eight years. I’d rather pay for a more expensive plane ticket than receive a scam call from Cambodia.”

According to ST Headline, the cooperation with Cambodia was not the only reason behind the backlash. Some users also cited Ctrip’s data leak incident in 2014, which reportedly influenced their decision to stop using the platform.

Trip.com backlash after Cambodia tourism promotion
Photo via Fresh News Asia

The controversy later spread to Thailand. Channel 3 reported that a number of Trip.com users in Thailand also began deleting their accounts and removing the application from their mobile phones after learning about the partnership.

The growing concern prompted Trip.com to issue an official clarification and announce the cancellation of its cooperation with Cambodia’s NTA.

Related Articles

In a statement, Trip.com Thailand stressed that the agreement with the NTA was intended solely for tourism promotion. The company said it had signed similar marketing partnerships with tourism authorities in several other countries.

Trip.com added that it prioritises user trust and concerns, which is why it decided to suspend the cooperation. The company firmly denied rumours that any personal data had been exchanged or sold as part of the agreement.

Trip.com application
AI-generated illustration

The online travel agency also reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of privacy and data protection. It said it aims to provide customers with safe and secure travel experiences.

The incident comes amid wider regional concerns over scam operations linked to Cambodia. In October, South Korea tightened measures to protect its citizens who were tricked into working for scam gangs based in Cambodia.

South Korean authorities banned their nationals from travelling to certain areas, including Bokor Mountain in Kampot province, Bravet town, and Poipet city.

The Korea Times reported that these restrictions also affected travel to neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam due to their proximity to Cambodia.

Latest Thailand News
American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport | Thaiger Thailand News

American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport

7 minutes ago
Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025 | Thaiger Entertainment

Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025

30 minutes ago
Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies

17 hours ago
South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day | Thaiger Bangkok News

South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day

17 hours ago
French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan | Thaiger Crime News

French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan

17 hours ago
Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani

18 hours ago
Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha

19 hours ago
Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

19 hours ago
Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort | Thaiger Crime News

Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort

20 hours ago
Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant

20 hours ago
Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres

21 hours ago
More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom

21 hours ago
Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach

22 hours ago
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

23 hours ago
Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected

23 hours ago
Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault | Thaiger Crime News

Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault

24 hours ago
Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare

1 day ago
Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party

1 day ago
Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site

1 day ago
Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani

2 days ago
Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok

2 days ago
Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals

2 days ago
Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance

2 days ago
Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town | Thaiger Thailand News

Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

2 days ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 17, 2025, 9:52 AM
162 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.