Trip.com halts cooperation with Cambodia amid privacy concerns

Online travel agency Trip.com cancelled its cooperation agreement with Cambodia’s tourism authorities after Chinese and Thai users reportedly expressed fears that their personal information could be leaked or misused.

According to a recent report by Chinese local news outlet ST Headline, Trip.com had entered into a tourism promotion partnership with Cambodia’s National Tourism Authority (NTA). The agreement was signed on December 1 by the deputy president of Trip.com and the chief executive officer of the NTA.

News of the cooperation quickly sparked concern among Chinese users. Many took to social media to say they planned to delete their accounts on Ctrip, the parent company of Trip.com, due to fears that their personal data could be sold or transferred to scam gangs operating in Cambodia.

Several Chinese netizens shared screenshots showing they had deleted their Ctrip accounts. One online user wrote, “I canceled my Ctrip account last night after using the platform for eight years. I’d rather pay for a more expensive plane ticket than receive a scam call from Cambodia.”

According to ST Headline, the cooperation with Cambodia was not the only reason behind the backlash. Some users also cited Ctrip’s data leak incident in 2014, which reportedly influenced their decision to stop using the platform.

The controversy later spread to Thailand. Channel 3 reported that a number of Trip.com users in Thailand also began deleting their accounts and removing the application from their mobile phones after learning about the partnership.

The growing concern prompted Trip.com to issue an official clarification and announce the cancellation of its cooperation with Cambodia’s NTA.

In a statement, Trip.com Thailand stressed that the agreement with the NTA was intended solely for tourism promotion. The company said it had signed similar marketing partnerships with tourism authorities in several other countries.

Trip.com added that it prioritises user trust and concerns, which is why it decided to suspend the cooperation. The company firmly denied rumours that any personal data had been exchanged or sold as part of the agreement.

The online travel agency also reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of privacy and data protection. It said it aims to provide customers with safe and secure travel experiences.

The incident comes amid wider regional concerns over scam operations linked to Cambodia. In October, South Korea tightened measures to protect its citizens who were tricked into working for scam gangs based in Cambodia.

South Korean authorities banned their nationals from travelling to certain areas, including Bokor Mountain in Kampot province, Bravet town, and Poipet city.

The Korea Times reported that these restrictions also affected travel to neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam due to their proximity to Cambodia.