Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 15, 2025, 11:37 AM
Damaged house from a Cambodian rocket in Si Sa Ket | Photo via Royal Thai Army

The Royal Thai Army and the Thai government have condemned Cambodia after rockets were fired into Thai territory yesterday, December 14, resulting in the death of a civilian.

According to the Thai army, the Cambodian military fired BM-21 rocket launchers at around 11.50am yesterday, targeting the Sao Thong Chai subdistrict in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. The barrage reportedly struck civilian areas, including homes and a school.

One Thai national, 63 year old Don Patchapan, was killed after being hit by shrapnel, and a house caught fire during the incident.

This marks the second consecutive day of cross-border shelling, with the Thai military accusing Cambodia of intentionally targeting civilian zones. The army said the incident was clear evidence of Cambodia’s intent to violate human rights and international humanitarian law, causing serious harm to the lives and property of innocent people.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat stated that rockets struck Ban Nong Mek village, where the deceased was hit by shrapnel in front of a school. He added that one house was burnt and several others sustained damage from shrapnel.

The government condemned Cambodia’s brutal and inhumane act of firing BM-21 rockets at Thai civilian areas, which resulted in the death of a Thai citizen, as well as damage to homes, property, and public safety, Siripong stated.

He further said that the affected civilians and communities had no involvement in military operations, and emphasised that the use of weapons against civilian areas was unacceptable under international principles. According to him, the attack appeared to be intentional rather than accidental, the opposite of what Cambodia claims.

Bangkok Post reported that yesterday evening, Thailand’s Second Army revealed that intelligence reports had warned of possible rocket fire targeting border communities. Authorities had already advised locals to take shelter before the attack.

In related news, thousands of Thai nationals remain stuck on the Cambodian side of the Poipet border, unable to return to Thailand, after Cambodian officials postponed their release indefinitely.

