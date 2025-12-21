Thai and Cambodian Airport Passenger Numbers Drop Despite Open Flights

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have spilled into the aviation sector, with airport authorities in both countries trading accusations even as flight connections remain open and operational. At the center of the dispute are allegations from Cambodian officials that passengers transiting through Bangkok face repeated delays and baggage problems, claims Thai authorities strongly deny.

This week, Airports of Thailand rejected assertions that Cambodian travelers flying to Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville are being deliberately targeted while transiting through Thailand. Cambodian officials have alleged systematic delays, missed connections, and missing luggage at Bangkok’s two main hubs, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport.

Most international flights bound for Phnom Penh continue to route through Suvarnabhumi, while low-cost carriers operate from Don Mueang. Cambodian authorities claim problems have persisted for months and disproportionately affect Cambodian passengers, though they have not released detailed public records.

Airports of Thailand categorically denied the accusations, saying all passengers are treated equally under international aviation standards. The agency said millions transit Thai airports each year without discrimination and that any baggage or scheduling issues are minor, isolated, and resolved through established procedures.

The dispute comes at a sensitive moment for both countries’ tourism sectors. Cambodian officials report foreign arrivals fell by 8.8% in the first nine months of 2025, with a full-year decline of up to 10% forecast. Thailand has recorded a similar drop of 8–10%, driven by regional security concerns linked to the ongoing border war and broader anxieties over safety.

Cambodia’s $2 billion Techo International Airport, opened near Phnom Penh in September by Prime Minister Hun Manet, was intended to strengthen international connectivity. Officials argue that continued reliance on Thai transit hubs means operational disruptions in Bangkok have an outsized impact on Cambodian travel and business.

Despite the accusations, flights between the two countries continue to operate normally. Airlines have not been accused of wrongdoing, and no restrictions have been placed on routes. Still, the spat underscores how infrastructure, tourism, and geopolitics are increasingly intertwined as tensions between Thailand and Cambodia persist.

For now, air links remain open, but falling passenger numbers suggest traveler confidence across the region has yet to recover. This was first cover by thai examiner.