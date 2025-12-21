Thai and Cambodian Airport Passenger Numbers Drop Despite Open Flights

Thailand rejects claims of targeted delays and lost baggage as cross-border air links remain open amid falling tourism and ongoing conflict

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 21, 2025, 11:25 AM
65 1 minute read
Thai and Cambodian Airport Passenger Numbers Drop Despite Open Flights | Thaiger

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have spilled into the aviation sector, with airport authorities in both countries trading accusations even as flight connections remain open and operational. At the center of the dispute are allegations from Cambodian officials that passengers transiting through Bangkok face repeated delays and baggage problems, claims Thai authorities strongly deny.

This week, Airports of Thailand rejected assertions that Cambodian travelers flying to Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville are being deliberately targeted while transiting through Thailand. Cambodian officials have alleged systematic delays, missed connections, and missing luggage at Bangkok’s two main hubs, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport.

Most international flights bound for Phnom Penh continue to route through Suvarnabhumi, while low-cost carriers operate from Don Mueang. Cambodian authorities claim problems have persisted for months and disproportionately affect Cambodian passengers, though they have not released detailed public records.

Airports of Thailand categorically denied the accusations, saying all passengers are treated equally under international aviation standards. The agency said millions transit Thai airports each year without discrimination and that any baggage or scheduling issues are minor, isolated, and resolved through established procedures.

The dispute comes at a sensitive moment for both countries’ tourism sectors. Cambodian officials report foreign arrivals fell by 8.8% in the first nine months of 2025, with a full-year decline of up to 10% forecast. Thailand has recorded a similar drop of 8–10%, driven by regional security concerns linked to the ongoing border war and broader anxieties over safety.

Cambodia’s $2 billion Techo International Airport, opened near Phnom Penh in September by Prime Minister Hun Manet, was intended to strengthen international connectivity. Officials argue that continued reliance on Thai transit hubs means operational disruptions in Bangkok have an outsized impact on Cambodian travel and business.

Despite the accusations, flights between the two countries continue to operate normally. Airlines have not been accused of wrongdoing, and no restrictions have been placed on routes. Still, the spat underscores how infrastructure, tourism, and geopolitics are increasingly intertwined as tensions between Thailand and Cambodia persist.

Related Articles

For now, air links remain open, but falling passenger numbers suggest traveler confidence across the region has yet to recover. This was first cover by thai examiner.

Latest Thailand News
Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

35 seconds ago
Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

44 minutes ago
Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

50 minutes ago
Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

2 hours ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

20 hours ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

21 hours ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

22 hours ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

24 hours ago
Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

1 day ago
Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

2 days ago
Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

2 days ago
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger Events

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

2 days ago
Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband&#8217;s alleged mistress | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress

2 days ago
British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand

2 days ago
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger Pattaya News

19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

2 days ago
Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam

2 days ago
Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

2 days ago
Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers

2 days ago
Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar

2 days ago
Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner | Thaiger Crime News

Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner

2 days ago
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

2 days ago
139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom

2 days ago
Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 21, 2025, 11:25 AM
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.