Trip.com touts AI future at Forbes Thailand forum

Adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and swiftly responding to consumer demand are crucial for success in the evolving travel sector, according to the online travel agent Trip.com.

Trip.com Group Vice-President Edison Chen noted that a decade ago, the potential of AI to improve efficiency in customer service and itinerary planning was unforeseen. During his address at Forbes Thailand: The Next Tycoons 2025 earlier this week, Chen highlighted AI’s integration into Trip.com’s customer service, enhancing efficiency by over 12% through streamlined handling of simple tasks.

AI also plays a significant role in itinerary planning, enabling users, particularly younger travellers, to tailor their journeys to their personal interests. Additionally, the group has introduced TripGenie, an AI assistant that assists travellers with planning trips and making bookings. The tool allows users to modify their itineraries based on AI-generated suggestions, saving time in planning and booking, thereby enhancing the travel experience.

AI’s influence extends to marketing, where it ensures targeted delivery of content and messages to the right audiences. Chen underscored the company’s G2 growth strategy, which emphasises “globalisation” and “great qualities.” Trip.com provides a comprehensive range of services, from hotel bookings and flights to airport transfers and concert tickets, including events like the Bangkok leg of the BLACKPINK World Tour in October.

With a positive industry outlook and a shift towards younger, more independent global travellers seeking local experiences, platforms must deliver quality products and services while adapting to evolving demands. Chen said that approximately 60% of users explore local content, restaurants, and activities before booking their trips.

Trip.com maintains high customer service standards by employing AI for simple tasks and employing nearly 16,000 staff members, including over 100 in Thailand, to serve a global clientele, with calls answered within 20 seconds. The company hires dedicated staff in cities worldwide to better understand local travellers and offer tailored products, fostering growth and customer loyalty, according to Bangkok Post.

Founded in 1999, Trip.com Group celebrated its 26th anniversary in June. The platform boasts over 400 million active users, supports 24 languages across 40 countries, and facilitates transactions in 35 currencies, offering bookings for more than 1.7 million accommodations and 640 airlines worldwide. To promote sustainable tourism, it provides quantified carbon emission data for major transport services.