Trip.com launches “Move on for Good, Travel Smooth” campaign with TAT and One Bangkok

Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, has joined forces with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and One Bangkok to launch two exciting initiatives that promise to transform how travellers experience Bangkok.

At a press conference held at One Bangkok on October 27, the three partners unveiled the Move On for Good, Travel Smooth campaign alongside a special BTS travel card that makes sustainable travel both easy and rewarding.

Move On for Good, Travel Smooth: Your journey to hassle-free travel

Running from October 1 through December 31, 2025, the campaign embodies Trip.com’s commitment to seamless, hassle-free travel experiences.

Under the Thai campaign message Move on for good, Travel smooth with Trip.com, the campaign addresses what travellers care about most: getting real help when you need it, knowing exactly what you’re paying, and having everything work without a hitch, from start to finish.

Here’s what makes it different:

24/7 customer support: Real people ready to help anytime, day or night. No more waiting hours for a response or feeling ignored.

Real people ready to help anytime, day or night. No more waiting hours for a response or feeling ignored. Transparent pricing: The price you see is the price you pay. No hidden fees, no surprises at checkout.

Trip.com becomes the first brand in Thailand to take over three major BTS stations simultaneously (Phrom Phong, Chit Lom, and Chong Nonsi Stations, bringing the Move On for Good, Travel Smooth message to life throughout Bangkok.

This marks the first occasion any brand has executed such an extensive station takeover in Thailand, creating an immersive brand experience that surrounds travellers from the moment they enter these stations.

Throughout the campaign period, you can explore all the campaign offers and book your next trip at Trip.com

Travel green, travel smart: The special BTS travel card

In a collaboration focused on promoting eco-friendly travel, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Trip.com, and One Bangkok have jointly developed an innovative BTS travel card designed exclusively for international visitors.

Kittipong Prapattong, Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, shares that the partnership represents a commitment to sustainable tourism development, encouraging travellers to choose environmentally responsible transportation while experiencing the best of Bangkok.

“Thailand has always been at the forefront of sustainable tourism development, and this partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to eco-friendly travel.

“[The collaboration] to introduce the special BTS travel card, we are not only making it easier for international tourists to explore Bangkok, but we are also encouraging them to make environmentally responsible choices.

“We believe that sustainable travel is the future, and together with our partners, we are making that future accessible to travellers from around the world.”

Worawat Srisa-an, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of One Bangkok, shares a similar sentiment.

“One Bangkok is proud to collaborate with Trip.com and the Tourism Authority of Thailand on this initiative that reflects our shared vision to make travel in Bangkok more sustainable, seamless, and connected.

“The special BTS travel card will make it easier for international visitors to explore the city through enhanced public transport connectivity and enjoy convenient access to One Bangkok, the heart of Bangkok, where they can experience a vibrant mix of culture, lifestyle, retail, and modern living.

What travellers get with the travel card

The card provides international tourists with comprehensive access to sustainable transportation and exclusive rewards at One Bangkok. The travel card is exclusively available at Product LINK. Once you purchase it, you’re all set to explore Bangkok the smart way.

Exclusive One Bangkok privileges await!

By simply presenting their Trip.com BTS Travel Card at participating locations within One Bangkok, cardholders will unlock more than 18 special offers, enhancing their shopping, dining, and leisure experience:

Complimentary drinks at Food Street. 50 baht cash coupon to use at Food Street. Up to 10% discount from popular brands at more than 40 stores. Special 5% discount at 15 restaurants under the Food of Asia Group Special gifts at select shops and restaurants.

Every journey on the BTS with your travel card contributes to reducing carbon emissions, supporting Bangkok’s green transportation initiative, while you explore the city.

The initiative leverages Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain network as a cornerstone of sustainable urban mobility. Every journey on the skytrain with your travel card contributes to reducing carbon emissions, supporting Bangkok’s green transportation initiative, while you explore the city at your own pace.

Press release