Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 10, 2025, 5:40 PM
A wounded Thai soldier is carried to be transferred to a hospital in Surin province on December 10, 2025 | Photo via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Following a successful brokering of a ceasefire in July, which ended a five-day conflict between the two countries, US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to intervene by phone call after fighting between Thailand and Cambodia continued into its third day today, December 10.

In an interview yesterday, December 9, Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, said he doubts there is a potential for negotiation, highlighting that the border situation did not favour third-party mediation. In contrast, a senior adviser to Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Cambodia is open to talks.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump spoke about international disputes he claimed to have helped defuse, including tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as Israel and Iran. He went on to comment on tensions in Southeast Asia, specifically mentioning Cambodia and Thailand…

“I hate to say this one, named Cambodia-Thailand, and it started up today and tomorrow I am going to have to make a phone call. Who else could say I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia?”

Trump has communicated with leaders from both nations as he was a mediator in establishing a brittle truce since the clashes in July, which resulted in at least 48 fatalities and were among the most severe recent battles between the two nations. Sihasak spoke to Reuters that he did not support Trump using tariff threats to pressure Thailand into talks.

After a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine that Thailand claimed was newly laid by Cambodia, an accusation Cambodia denied, Thailand last month halted the de-escalation measures that were agreed upon during an October summit in Trump’s presence.

Bangkok Post reported that as of Tuesday night, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry reported nine civilian deaths and 20 serious injuries since Monday, December 8, while Thai officials reported the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to 68 others.

The Thai military’s senior general declared on Monday that the goal is to “cripple Cambodia’s military capability for a long time to come.” In response, yesterday, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry claimed its troops were forced to take defensive measures and accused Thailand of “indiscriminately and brutally targeting civilian residential areas” with artillery shells, which Thailand denied.

Rockets from the Cambodian border hit Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province on Wednesday morning. This facility was previously damaged during the July border clashes.

On top of that, Cambodia announced its withdrawal from the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand today, citing safety concerns from parents and guardians of their athletes.

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.