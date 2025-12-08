PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 8, 2025, 5:35 PM
51 2 minutes read
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks to the press | Photo via Prachachart

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared that Thailand will end diplomatic negotiations with Cambodia and reassured that the conflict will not derail the Trump tax agreement.

Anutin explained that the Thai armed forces already activated full defensive measures, though he declined to disclose operational details. He emphasised that the military will confront any invasion with force if necessary.

When asked whether this issue should now be resolved decisively, Anutin reiterated that the Thai armed forces follow protocols to preserve national sovereignty, dignity, and the safety of Thai citizens. He said the government does not expect further attempts from neighbouring countries to attack, given Thailand’s strength.

Anutin explicitly ruled out diplomatic talks as he said that Thailand had already responded decisively to Cambodian aggression. He declared that Cambodia must comply with the conditions set by Thailand if they wish to end the fighting.

The government already instructed every governor in border provinces to activate high‑level evacuation protocols and officials must use allocated emergency budgets to ensure residents in danger zones receive full support.

In response to the foreign media claims that Thailand initiated the conflict, the prime minister responded that the world must believe Thailand. He said Thai authorities submitted evidence of provocation to multiple international organisations, and asserted clearly that Thailand never attacked first, though it will defend itself.

When asked how long Thailand intends to maintain its defensive posture, Anutin declined to provide a timeline due to national security. He said that discussing strategic plans openly would harm the nation’s safety.

Related Articles

When asked whether opposition politicians might exploit the situation to file censure motions or ethics complaints, the prime minister said his sole duty remains protecting the nation’s dignity and sovereignty. He vowed to exercise all legal authority to prevent any interference in that mission.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul surrounded by reporters during a press briefing.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Swarmed by Journalists | Photo via Prachachart

On the earlier joint declaration, Anutin stated that it no longer exists and he could not recall its details. Regarding possible impacts on parliamentary schedules, he said the government had already issued lawful orders to both military and civil agencies to act decisively, and that Thailand stands fully behind those actions.

Anutin confirmed he had not spoken with US President Donald Trump or Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about the border situation, and he downplayed concerns that the conflict might affect ongoing trade negotiations. He said this matter remains solely between Thailand and Cambodia.

He dismissed Anwar Ibrahim’s recent Facebook post of concern as irrelevant, stating that if anyone demands Thailand act, they should first ask Cambodia to stop the provocations.

Finally, when asked about Cambodia’s claim that Thailand struck first, Anutin challenged the critics by urging Thai citizens to trust their own armed forces over external accusations.

Latest Thailand News
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

22 seconds ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

55 minutes ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

2 hours ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

2 hours ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

3 hours ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

4 hours ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

6 hours ago
Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung | Thaiger Crime News

Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

6 hours ago
Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’ | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’

7 hours ago
Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram | Thaiger Hot News

Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram

7 hours ago
Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns | Thaiger Hot News

Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns

8 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border | Thaiger Hot News

Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border

8 hours ago
Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing | Thaiger Property News

Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing

8 hours ago
December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions

8 hours ago
Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested

1 day ago
French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan | Thaiger Thailand News

French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan

1 day ago
Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19 | Thaiger Tourism News

Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19

1 day ago
Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht

1 day ago
Police question volunteers over journalist&#8217;s death in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Police question volunteers over journalist’s death in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Thai airports to verify baggage scales ahead of holiday travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airports to verify baggage scales ahead of holiday travel

1 day ago
Foreign motorcyclist critically injured in Pattaya-area high-speed curve crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist critically injured in Pattaya-area high-speed curve crash

1 day ago
Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak

1 day ago
Fitness coach Po admits to child discipline incident, offers apology | Thaiger Thailand News

Fitness coach Po admits to child discipline incident, offers apology

1 day ago
PM Anutin sets 14-day recovery deadline for Hat Yai flood aftermath | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin sets 14-day recovery deadline for Hat Yai flood aftermath

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 8, 2025, 5:35 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.