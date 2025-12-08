PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared that Thailand will end diplomatic negotiations with Cambodia and reassured that the conflict will not derail the Trump tax agreement.

Anutin explained that the Thai armed forces already activated full defensive measures, though he declined to disclose operational details. He emphasised that the military will confront any invasion with force if necessary.

When asked whether this issue should now be resolved decisively, Anutin reiterated that the Thai armed forces follow protocols to preserve national sovereignty, dignity, and the safety of Thai citizens. He said the government does not expect further attempts from neighbouring countries to attack, given Thailand’s strength.

Anutin explicitly ruled out diplomatic talks as he said that Thailand had already responded decisively to Cambodian aggression. He declared that Cambodia must comply with the conditions set by Thailand if they wish to end the fighting.

The government already instructed every governor in border provinces to activate high‑level evacuation protocols and officials must use allocated emergency budgets to ensure residents in danger zones receive full support.

In response to the foreign media claims that Thailand initiated the conflict, the prime minister responded that the world must believe Thailand. He said Thai authorities submitted evidence of provocation to multiple international organisations, and asserted clearly that Thailand never attacked first, though it will defend itself.

When asked how long Thailand intends to maintain its defensive posture, Anutin declined to provide a timeline due to national security. He said that discussing strategic plans openly would harm the nation’s safety.

When asked whether opposition politicians might exploit the situation to file censure motions or ethics complaints, the prime minister said his sole duty remains protecting the nation’s dignity and sovereignty. He vowed to exercise all legal authority to prevent any interference in that mission.

On the earlier joint declaration, Anutin stated that it no longer exists and he could not recall its details. Regarding possible impacts on parliamentary schedules, he said the government had already issued lawful orders to both military and civil agencies to act decisively, and that Thailand stands fully behind those actions.

Anutin confirmed he had not spoken with US President Donald Trump or Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about the border situation, and he downplayed concerns that the conflict might affect ongoing trade negotiations. He said this matter remains solely between Thailand and Cambodia.

He dismissed Anwar Ibrahim’s recent Facebook post of concern as irrelevant, stating that if anyone demands Thailand act, they should first ask Cambodia to stop the provocations.

Finally, when asked about Cambodia’s claim that Thailand struck first, Anutin challenged the critics by urging Thai citizens to trust their own armed forces over external accusations.