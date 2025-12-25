Thai tutor confronts foreign man shouting ‘Ni Hao’ and urges others to speak up

138 2 minutes read
Key insights from the news

  • Thai tutor Warinthorn 'Ann' Euawasinthon confronted a foreign man who repeatedly shouted 'Ni Hao' at her in a mocking tone, which she deemed disrespectful and racist.
  • Ann, a social media influencer with over 1.7 million followers, shared her experience in a video, emphasizing the importance of speaking up against such behavior.
  • She clarified that genuine greetings from Chinese individuals would be more polite and that she respects Chinese culture, but found the incident offensive.
  • The situation sparked discussions about cultural sensitivity, drawing parallels to a previous incident involving another Thai individual confronted by tourists for similar behavior.

A Thai English-language tutor and social media influencer shared her experience of confronting a foreign man who shouted “Ni Hao” at her, urging others not to stay silent when faced with similar behaviour.

The influencer, Warinthorn “Ann” Euawasinthon, widely known as Kru P’Ann, is the founder of Learnovate and a popular online educator. She has more than 1.7 million followers on her Perfect English with Kru P’Ann Facebook page and nearly 500,000 subscribers on her KruPAnn YouTube channel.

Yesterday, December 24, Ann posted a video recounting an incident in which a foreign man shouted “Ni Hao” at her in public. In the caption, she wrote, “Encounter a foreigner shouting Ni Hao at me, so I chose to confront him.”

In the video, Ann explained that she was pushing a luggage trolley when the foreign man approached and repeatedly shouted, “Ni Hao, Ni Hao, Ni Hao.”

She said she was confident the man was not greeting her politely. Ann explained that if someone genuinely believed she was Chinese and wanted to greet her, they would normally say something like “Hi, Ni Hao,” rather than shouting it repeatedly in a mocking tone.

Thai woman confronts foreigner for shouting Ni Hao
Photo via Facebook/ Perfect English กับครูพี่แอน

Ann stressed that she has many Chinese friends and has no issue being mistaken for a Chinese national. She said she respects Chinese people, does business with them, and views China as a highly developed country. However, she described the incident as “racist” and “disrespectful” due to the tone and gestures used.

Footage included in the video showed Ann confronting the man asking:

Ann: “Did you say Ni Hao to me? Did you say that to me?”
The foreign man: “What? No, let me explain.”
Ann: “That’s rude”

Then, Ann walked away. She said the man appeared shocked, suggesting he may not have expected to be confronted and may have behaved similarly towards other Asian people before.

Thai tutor and influencer Ni Hao dispute
Photo via Facebook/ Perfect English กับครูพี่แอน

Beyond sharing her personal experience, Ann encouraged her followers to speak up if they face similar treatment. She advised responding calmly and politely, explaining that Thai people greet others with “Sawasdee,” not “Ni Hao.”

The issue drew comparisons to a previous incident involving former park ranger Siranudh Scott, who confronted foreign tourists after they shouted “Ni Hao” at him while he was on duty off the coast of Krabi.

That case sparked widespread debate online. The discussion also prompted comments from Russian language teacher Sergei Sychoff, who argued that if Thais consider “Ni Hao” offensive, they should also reflect on the use of the term “farang” when referring to foreigners.

Thaiger QUIZ
Understanding Warinthorn 'Ann' Euawasinthon's Experience
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What did Warinthorn Euawasinthon, also known as Kru P’Ann, do when a foreign man shouted 'Ni Hao' at her?
  2. 2. What is Kru P’Ann's main profession?
  3. 3. How many followers does Ann have on her Facebook page?
  4. 4. What did Ann say about the way the foreign man shouted 'Ni Hao'?
  5. 5. What greeting does Ann suggest Thai people typically use?
  6. 6. What did Ann encourage her followers to do when faced with similar behavior?
  7. 7. What was included in the video footage shared by Ann?
  8. 8. How did the foreign man react when confronted by Ann?
  9. 9. What was the tone of the discussion that followed Ann's incident?
  10. 10. Who compared Ann's experience to a previous incident involving a park ranger?

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.