India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

India Condemns Demolition of Hindu Statue in Thai-Cambodia Border Dispute Zone

NEW DELHI – The Indian government expressed deep concern today. This follows the demolition of a Hindu deity statue. The statue stood in the disputed border area between Thailand and Cambodia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an official statement on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Shri Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson, addressed the media. He confirmed reports of the destruction.

Jaiswal noted the statue’s recent construction. It stood in the conflict zone.

The spokesperson highlighted the region’s shared culture. People across Southeast Asia deeply revere Hindu and Buddhist deities. Jaiswal described these symbols as part of a “shared civilizational heritage.”

India took a firm stance against this act. The spokesperson stated that territorial claims do not justify “disrespectful acts.” These actions hurt the sentiments of followers worldwide. He insisted that such events “should not take place.”

New Delhi called for immediate peace. The MEA urged both nations to resume dialogue and diplomacy. They must avoid further loss of lives. They must protect property and heritage.