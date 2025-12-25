India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 25, 2025, 3:14 PM
144 1 minute read
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger

India Condemns Demolition of Hindu Statue in Thai-Cambodia Border Dispute Zone

NEW DELHI – The Indian government expressed deep concern today. This follows the demolition of a Hindu deity statue. The statue stood in the disputed border area between Thailand and Cambodia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an official statement on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Shri Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson, addressed the media. He confirmed reports of the destruction.

Jaiswal noted the statue’s recent construction. It stood in the conflict zone.

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | News by Thaiger

The spokesperson highlighted the region’s shared culture. People across Southeast Asia deeply revere Hindu and Buddhist deities. Jaiswal described these symbols as part of a “shared civilizational heritage.”

India took a firm stance against this act. The spokesperson stated that territorial claims do not justify “disrespectful acts.” These actions hurt the sentiments of followers worldwide. He insisted that such events “should not take place.”

Related Articles

New Delhi called for immediate peace. The MEA urged both nations to resume dialogue and diplomacy. They must avoid further loss of lives. They must protect property and heritage.

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

51 minutes ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

1 hour ago
‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

2 hours ago
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

3 hours ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

4 hours ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

5 hours ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

6 hours ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

6 hours ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

7 hours ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

22 hours ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

23 hours ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

23 hours ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

24 hours ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

1 day ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

1 day ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

1 day ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

1 day ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

1 day ago
Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail

1 day ago
Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

1 day ago
Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

1 day ago
Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket

1 day ago
Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 25, 2025, 3:14 PM
144 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara