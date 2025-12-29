Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

Government releases detailed Q&A outlining security, sovereignty, public safety, and next steps following temporary ceasefire agreement

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 9:36 AM
65 2 minutes read
Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger

The Thai government has released a detailed public explanation of the 72-hour ceasefire agreed upon with Cambodia, as authorities continue to monitor border conditions and prepare for possible next steps.

On December 28, the Joint Press Center for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation issued a comprehensive Question and Answer document addressing public concerns surrounding the temporary ceasefire. The clarification follows heightened tensions along the border and aims to provide transparency on security, sovereignty, civilian safety, and Thailand’s diplomatic position.

Officials stressed that the ceasefire does not compromise Thailand’s sovereignty or military readiness. Thai forces remain fully deployed and on high alert, operating under the principle that de-escalation measures are taken “without prejudice” to national rights or territorial integrity. Authorities emphasized that the decision was made independently in Thailand’s national interest, prioritizing public safety while maintaining defensive capabilities.

The 72-hour timeframe was described as deliberately limited. According to the government, it is short enough to prevent strategic disadvantage while allowing urgent tasks to be completed. These include verifying conditions on the ground, assisting displaced civilians, managing security risks, and allowing diplomatic channels to function without escalating conflict.

Concerns that the ceasefire could be exploited by the other side to reinforce forces were acknowledged. In response, Thailand has implemented strict surveillance measures, including intelligence gathering, patrols, and documentation of all movements using coordinates, timestamps, and photographic evidence. Any violation will be formally reported through agreed mechanisms, while Thailand reserves the right to self-defense under international principles of necessity and proportionality.

Public safety remains the top priority. Authorities confirmed that civilians may begin returning to certain areas under controlled procedures, including inspections for unexploded ordnance and landmines. Emergency evacuation plans, medical response systems, shelters, and public communication channels remain in place should conditions deteriorate.

The government also addressed skepticism regarding the sincerity of the ceasefire. Officials stated that Thailand relies on verification rather than trust, using evidence-based monitoring systems to confirm compliance. Proactive communication strategies have been prepared to counter misinformation and ensure accurate reporting to both domestic and international audiences.

Related Articles

Politically, the ceasefire was described as a coordinated decision between civilian leadership and the military, with no hidden agreements or conditions affecting sovereignty. The government pledged ongoing public updates within the limits of national security.

Internationally, Thailand said it welcomes constructive support that respects sovereignty, noting that the ceasefire has strengthened its credibility by demonstrating restraint while protecting civilians.

After the 72-hour period, authorities will conduct a fact-based assessment to determine whether de-escalation can continue, security measures must be adjusted, or defensive operations need to resume.

Officials concluded by reaffirming Thailand’s red lines: any violation of sovereignty, intimidation of civilians, or attacks on non-military targets will not be tolerated. Source Khaosod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force urges calm after Belarus cargo plane lands in Cambodia

2 seconds ago
Thailand Clarifies with Q&#038;A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand Clarifies with Q&A about 72-Hour Ceasefire With Cambodia as Border Tensions Ease

10 minutes ago
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

16 hours ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

17 hours ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

18 hours ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

18 hours ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

18 hours ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

19 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

19 hours ago
Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

20 hours ago
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

20 hours ago
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

20 hours ago
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

22 hours ago
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

22 hours ago
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

23 hours ago
Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

23 hours ago
Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

23 hours ago
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

24 hours ago
Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam

24 hours ago
Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media | Thaiger Thailand News

Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

2 days ago
Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

2 days ago
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

2 days ago
Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments | Thaiger Thailand News

Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

2 days ago
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

2 days ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 9:36 AM
65 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.