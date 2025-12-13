Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket

Tensions have escalated along the Thai-Cambodian border after a suspected BM-21 rocket strike hit a Thai village this morning, injuring two men and destroying two homes.

The attack reportedly occurred at around 8.30am on December 13 in the Saothongchai subdistrict, Kantharalak district of Sisaket province, a region that has experienced recurring border clashes. BM-21 Grad rockets, Soviet-era multiple rocket launchers capable of firing 40 rounds in under 20 seconds, were reportedly fired from Cambodian territory into a residential area.

Thai Facebook page Army Military Force broke the news early, stating that Cambodian forces had fired a barrage of BM-21 rockets directly into the village. The page initially reported several injuries, with at least two villagers suffering severe arm injuries, consistent with later official accounts.

The confirmed victims include Sutjai, a school janitor, who sustained shrapnel wounds, and Kaew, a local whose arm was nearly severed in the blast. Both men were transported by field ambulance and remain in the hospital. Neither is believed to be part of any village defence unit.

The explosions also ignited fires that destroyed two two-storey wooden homes near a local temple

Srisaket Governor Anurat Thammaprajamchit has since issued a strict order banning residents from returning to their homes due to ongoing clashes in the area. He advised the public to follow updates from official sources and confirmed that evacuation centres have been equipped with activities to ease stress among displaced families.

Local officials have pledged support for the victims and are continuing to monitor the volatile situation.

Previously, on December 10, Cambodian troops allegedly targeted Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin, firing BM-21 rockets into the surrounding area and forcing medical staff and patients to evacuate.

According to the 2nd Army Area, six BM-21 rockets were launched into Thai territory around 8.40am. Several rockets landed near the hospital and nearby locations.

No injuries were reported, but critically ill patients were transferred to emergency shelters as a precaution.