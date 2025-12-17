Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025

Following public backlash, Napapat Warasin, also known as Tokyogurl, has come forward to deny accusations of cheating during the Arena of Valour (RoV) competition at the 33rd SEA Games tournament.

The controversy came to light yesterday, December 16, after speculation spread online accusing Tokyogurl of installing unauthorised software or devices on competition equipment.

Earlier, Garena, in cooperation with the Thailand Esports Federation (TESF), issued an official statement imposing a lifetime ban on Tokyogurl from SEA Games competitions. The agency, TALON, immediately terminated her contract, while Garena also banned her from all future events. On top of that, the Thai women’s RoV team withdrew from the competition afterwards.

Despite the penalties, Tokyogurl publicly responded to the allegations and denied any wrongdoing. In her social media post, she stated:

“I’m answering randomly here. If I really cheated, I would’ve won already. Seriously, how would I even cheat? I played it myself, but I was so nervous I had a panic attack. No one knew what was happening at the venue. I had to be hospitalised. I only just got access to my phone. When the cable connects to the phone, it can’t mirror the screen or anything. You don’t know what happened, yet you’re doing this. Everyone’s acting like this. What do you expect me to say?

“As for the middle finger thing, I was just joking with Mo, my teammate next to me. When I turned, the camera was pointing at someone else’s face. I was just messing around because I was under a lot of stress. I panicked so much I fainted. They had to send me to the hospital.”

Following her public statement, multiple sources confirmed that Tokyogurl had deactivated all her social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Naewna Online reported the common cheating methods used in RoV tournaments. One method involves a “stand-in” player playing the match on behalf of the registered athlete. Based on findings, one likely method used in such cases involves the TeamViewer software, which allows full remote control of a device over the internet.

Two other commonly known cheating tactics in esports include:

Remote Access / Account Sharing: The actual player provides their username and password to another person who can log in and play from a different location.

VPN: The substitute player uses a VPN to fake their location and appear to be playing from the same place as the real athlete, deceiving IP-based monitoring systems.

However, TESF has not specified which method Tokyogurl allegedly used. Their official statement only mentioned that Napapat Warasin violated competition rules on December 15, 2025, by using unauthorised third-party software or modifying hardware during the match.

