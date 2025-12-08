Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 8, 2025, 1:30 PM
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi
Lamborghini Huracán severely damaged after crashing into a power pole | Photo via Thairath

A supercar crashed into a roadside power pole near the Bang Rak Noi Tha It MRT station in Nonthaburi early this morning, December 8.

At 1.30am this morning, December 8, officers from Bang Sri Muang Police Station received a report of a supercar crashing into a power pole near Bang Rak Noi Tha It MRT station on Rattanathibet Road, heading toward Bang Yai, in Bang Rak Noi sub-district, Mueang Nonthaburi district.

Police arrived at the scene, located near the MRT station just before the left turn onto Ratchaphruek Road. They found a grey Lamborghini Huracán with its front end severely damaged. The crash knocked down a roadside power pole.

Experts estimate the red‑plated Lamborghini Huracán LP 640‑2 at around 25 to 30 million baht.

The driver, a man estimated to be around 45 to 50 years old, had a female passenger reported to be about 30 to 35 years old, and both suffered only minor injuries. Officers brought them to the police station for further questioning.

Investigators found that the Lamborghini lost control at the crash site and collided with the traffic island separating the express lane and the frontage road, before slamming into the power pole and snapping it.

Damaged Lamborghini Huracán loaded onto a recovery truck for transport to a repair facility in Nonthaburi
The wrecked Lamborghini Huracán is getting transported | Photo via Thairath

Thairath reported that later, staff from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Nonthaburi branch, arrived to cut off the power supply and inspect the damage. They then moved the wrecked vehicle and cleaned the road surface.

Related Articles

In related news, A former traffic officer narrowly survived a severe road accident involving a pickup truck on the Udon Thani-Sakon Nakhon Road in the Mueang Nong Han district of Udon Thani province. The vehicle overturned multiple times, but the driver emerged with only minor injuries, attributing his survival to a protective amulet.

In another accident, a rainy-day crash in Phetchaburi left at least 12 people injured after a pickup lost control and smashed into another truck packed with construction workers. Traffic police noted that the road surface was slippery at the time due to heavy rain.

