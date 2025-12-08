Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

A supercar crashed into a roadside power pole near the Bang Rak Noi Tha It MRT station in Nonthaburi early this morning, December 8.

At 1.30am this morning, December 8, officers from Bang Sri Muang Police Station received a report of a supercar crashing into a power pole near Bang Rak Noi Tha It MRT station on Rattanathibet Road, heading toward Bang Yai, in Bang Rak Noi sub-district, Mueang Nonthaburi district.

Police arrived at the scene, located near the MRT station just before the left turn onto Ratchaphruek Road. They found a grey Lamborghini Huracán with its front end severely damaged. The crash knocked down a roadside power pole.

Experts estimate the red‑plated Lamborghini Huracán LP 640‑2 at around 25 to 30 million baht.

The driver, a man estimated to be around 45 to 50 years old, had a female passenger reported to be about 30 to 35 years old, and both suffered only minor injuries. Officers brought them to the police station for further questioning.

Investigators found that the Lamborghini lost control at the crash site and collided with the traffic island separating the express lane and the frontage road, before slamming into the power pole and snapping it.

Thairath reported that later, staff from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Nonthaburi branch, arrived to cut off the power supply and inspect the damage. They then moved the wrecked vehicle and cleaned the road surface.

