EDC Thailand 2026: Bigger, bolder, brighter, and back for round two

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) returns to Phuket from January 16 to 18, 2026, and this time it’s doubled in size. After selling out its 2025 debut and ranking as the #3 most attended EDC festival worldwide (behind only the United States and Mexico).

EDC Thailand 2026 brings more stages, new festival zones, and experiences that haven’t been seen outside Nevada, plus Hotel EDC marks its first appearance outside North American soil.

Following the success of its sold-out 2025 debut, EDC Thailand 2026 is doubling its size to 380,000 square metres at Rhythm Park to accommodate the festival’s bigger, bolder, and brighter 2nd instalment.

From Las Vegas to Phuket: The full EDC experience arrives in Asia

Since Pasquale Rotella founded EDC in Los Angeles in 1997, it’s grown from an underground rave into one of the world’s largest dance music festivals, spanning Las Vegas, Mexico, Orlando, Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, and now Thailand.

The Phuket edition brings the full-scale production of EDC Las Vegas to Asia for the first time, and if you’ve seen EDC Vegas, you know what’s coming.

The festival operates under one philosophy: “All Are Welcome Here.” It’s why EDC has become as much about the community as the music, where electronic dance culture becomes one with local art, fashion, food, and lifestyle.

Hotel EDC makes its Thailand debut

For the first time outside North American soil, EDC is taking over an entire resort. Hotel EDC at Angsana Laguna Phuket runs from January 15 to 19 and includes:

Four-night stay in EDC-themed rooms or suites

Festival passes (VIP or GA)

Daily pool parties and wellness sessions

Themed food, drinks, and 3,500 baht room credit

Beauty bar access, shuttle service, and exclusive merchandise

Access to the official Hotel EDC Beach Party on January 15 (2pm to 12am)

Packages start at 110,000 baht for a one-bedroom suite and 220,000 baht for a two-bedroom.

What’s new for 2026?

EDC Thailand 2026 is bringing more stages and entirely new festival zones to Phuket. New for 2026, Downtown EDC and Electric Beach Zones are here to add some extra flair, mixing the signature EDC experience with Thai culture, local entertainment, and unique spaces you won’t find anywhere else.

The Electric Beach zone, drawing inspiration from Thailand’s coastal landscapes and the movements of sea anemones, is a seaside-inspired zone where festivalgoers can relax, recharge, and explore the evolving rhythm of Thai music.

A modern spin on Thai cultural identity is set to be showcased through a new genre of Thai fusion music known as Thaitonica, concocted from a mix of Mor Lam, Thai Funk, disco, dub, and reggae

A highlight you don’t want to miss out on here is the Ya Dong Bar, serving traditional Thai herbal spirits for an authentic local touch.

Meanwhile, Downtown EDC delivers high-energy entertainment that reflects the playful, eccentric side of Phuket nightlife. Highlights include:

Centre Tower : An iconic new structure marking the arrival of Downtown EDC in Thailand.

Kandi Casino : Swap kandi bracelets and test your luck in light-hearted games with fun prizes.

Diva Bar : A high-voltage drag bar starring Thailand’s top-tier drag queens.

Karaoke Battle : Thai-style karaoke truck pods where festivalgoers go mic-to-mic in sing-off competitions.

Beachside vibes or an electric city energy, the choice is yours, but one thing is for sure: EDC Thailand 2026 is made to mesmerise, bringing a Las Vegas–level spectacle to the shores of Phuket.

EDC week: A five-day takeover

EDC isn’t just three days. It’s a week-long takeover. EDC Week runs from January 15 to 19 with coffee raves, beach club parties, and after-parties at venues across Phuket.

In the months leading up to the festival, fans across Asia can attend Road to EDC events in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam.

Tickets and packages

Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now at www.edcthailand.com and Eventpop.

Festival passes:

Single-day GA: 4,700 baht | Single-day VIP: 7,700 baht

3-day GA: 9,590 baht | 3-day VIP: 15,590 baht

Hotel packages (per person, 4-night stay + festival pass):

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket: 17,550 baht

Proud Phuket: 16,050 baht

Travelodge Phuket: 9,900 baht

Wyndham Royal Lee: 12,150 to 13,650 baht

Shuttle Pass:

3-day service: 1,800 baht

Pick-up locations: Phuket Airport, Patong, Kamala Market, Central Floresta, and more

Building on a record-breaking start

EDC Week (Thailand) offers an entire week of after-parties, wellness experiences, and beachside vibes that lead into and extend beyond the main festival. From January 14 to 19, venues across Phuket will be taken over by EDC-themed events, creating a full island experience.

EDC Week 2026 event highlights include:

January 14 (Wednesday)

📍 Maya Beach Club Phuket – After Party | 11pm to 4am

January 15 (Thursday)

📍 Bartels – Coffee Rave Party | 8am to 12pm

📍 Hotel EDC Beach Party at Angsana – Beach Club Party | 3pm to midnight

January 16 (Friday)

📍 Illuzion – After Party | 11pm to 4am

January 17 (Saturday)

📍 EDC Runclub – Run Club | 7am to 10am

📍 Illuzion – After Party | 11pm to 4am

January 18 (Sunday)

📍 Illuzion – After Party | 11pm to 4am

January 19 (Monday)

📍 Yona Beach Club – Beach Club Party | 2pm to 10pm

For tickets and updates:

Press release