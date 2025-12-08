MELAND: A world-class indoor magical theme park debuts at Siam Paragon is now open!

MELAND, the world-leading indoor theme park, celebrates the grand opening of its first global flagship outside China, located on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon in the heart of Bangkok. Designed to deliver next-level fun and redefine family edutainment in Thailand, this debut marks a significant milestone in MELAND’s global expansion journey.

The arrival of the magical theme park MELAND marks a powerful new addition to Siam Paragon, introducing a dynamic new magnet that perfectly completes Thailand’s only World-Class Attraction destination. It is poised to deliver an edutainment experience that reaches the broadest customer base ever recorded.

This milestone reflects a remarkable collaboration between a global retail leader and world-class, unique indoor theme park innovator, creating a new family destination and elevating premium theme park standards across Southeast Asia. It also serves as a compelling magnet that reinforces Siam Paragon’s position as a top destination for both Thai and global visitors.

With an investment of about 400 million Baht, through a joint venture between Shenzhen Ledi Culture Co., Ltd and Siam Piwat, MELAND’s first global flagship at Siam Paragon has been transformed into a magical theme park kingdom spanning more than 5,000 square metres.

Designed by X+ Living, an international design team, the park seamlessly blends the charm of local culture with a global perspective, while preserving a spectacular, fairy-tale–inspired aesthetic. Featuring rides and activities powered by advanced technology, MELAND delivers immersive and joyful experiences for visitors from across the world, truly setting a new world-class benchmark for family theme parks.

A global family destination featuring an integrated edutainment space

MELAND’s global flagship on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon is a comprehensive learning kingdom, designed to set a new benchmark in cutting-edge edutainment, going far beyond the traditional theme park model. The park features seven spectacular themed zones and more than 500 immersive experiences, enabling children to learn, explore, and have fun all at once.

Enjoy MELAND’s exclusive large-scale mechanical rides: Leveraging its professional research and development expertise, MELAND has created a range of innovative, one-of-a-kind indoor attractions. Highlights include the Sea-Merry-Go-Round, which transports riders into an enchanting underwater world, and a whimsical sea journey aboard the “Fiship Tour”. These imaginative rides deliver magical experiences for both children and parents, taking them on an exciting adventure from the mysterious deep sea to brilliant, colourful cloudscapes.

Experience immersive art: MELAND has partnered with D’strict, a global leader in digital media design, to bring the original Light Interaction project from Arte Kids Park in Jeju Island. This exceptional collaboration seamlessly blends technology and art, offering visitors a highly engaging experience.

Complete the joy on every occasion with comprehensive celebration services: MELAND is ready to transform the theme park into a special venue for treasured family moments, whether birthdays, graduations, or festive celebrations. MELAND also offers customisable themed party services, creating fun-filled experiences that help strengthen family bonds.

Enjoy immersive activities: MELAND regularly hosts experiences such as fairy tale parades and interactive stage plays, encouraging visitors to actively participate. The park also offers a variety of simulated scenarios, allowing children to learn and develop while having fun.

Complete freedom to explore through age-appropriate zones and curated play activities: MELAND offers a dedicated zone for babies, an imaginative role-playing area for toddlers, and a large, challenging climbing zone for older children that spans up to 550 square metres and reaches a height of 5 stories, providing children of all ages with a safe and fun space to play freely.

A MELAND executive said…

“This is not just a theme park, but a secret fairy-tale land that sparks children’s curiosity and imagination. It is also a space for growth, fostering parent-child bonds and enhancing family interaction.”

Delivering comprehensive service, ensuring a safe, worry-free experience

Regarding safety and services, MELAND implements a comprehensive, standardised operational support system, including:

Real-time location tracking system: Every child entering MELAND receives a smart wristband with location tracking, enabling parents to monitor their child’s whereabouts instantly via a connected device.

Three-tier hygiene certification: MELAND strictly follows a three-tier hygiene protocol: thorough disinfection of the entire park before opening each day, continuous spot cleaning during operating hours, and deep cleaning and disinfection on a specific fixed day each week—ensuring a consistently clean and safe environment.

Professional services and facilities: MELAND is supported by a professional team of doctors and nurses, alongside multilingual service staff. The park also offers family-friendly facilities, including mother-and-child rooms, child and parent restrooms, and other amenities designed to fully meet the needs of families.

MELAND offers a variety of admission options, with single-entry tickets for children priced between 1,150 and 1,730 baht. Multi-entry and unlimited-entry passes are also available. Additional services, such as guided play experiences and art & craft workshops, are planned. MELAND Siam Paragon is expected to accommodate up to 2,500 visitors per day.

30 years of industry expertise to redefine excellence in global indoor theme park experiences

Shenzhen Ledi Culture Co., Ltd., the parent company of MELAND, is a leading player in the theme park industry with more than 30 years of experience. The company holds total assets of 12.63 billion Thai baht (2.8 billion renminbi). Today, MELAND has expanded to more than 140 branches across over 60 cities throughout China.

MELAND is celebrated for its distinctive aesthetic and immersive experiences, earning international recognition and prestigious awards such as the A’Design Award and Frame Awards. The company has also collaborated with globally renowned brands, including The British Museum, My Little Pony, and Paddington Bear, to develop a variety of themed content that offers unique experiences captivating to children.

“MELAND Siam Paragon is the brand’s first venture into the Southeast Asian market, marking a milestone of great significance. We are committed to delivering an extraordinary experience for all visitors, both Thai and international, through a wide range of activities and premium services exclusive to MELAND.”

The launch of MELAND’s first park outside China at Siam Paragon, a global landmark, underscores Siam Paragon’s mission to continually deliver unique, grand, and unexpected experiences. Serving as a major attraction, it is expected to draw tourists from around the world like never before. The fairy-tale world of imagination and wonder, MELAND Siam Paragon, is now officially open, ready to welcome families from across the globe with unparalleled fun and entertainment.

