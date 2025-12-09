BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to increase participation in its work-from-home (WFH) programme to 300,000 people next year in an effort to reduce PM2.5 air pollution across the city.

This target represents a major jump from the roughly 200,000 people who joined the scheme this year. The expansion aims to reduce traffic emissions and protect public health during the colder months, when fine dust concentrations tend to rise.

As of now, 211,541 individuals from 368 agencies have registered in the WFH network. For the 2025 to 2026 period, the BMA has outlined two WFH formats: a mandatory request during periods of severe air pollution, and a general policy for agencies to allow remote work at least once a week between January 2025 and March 2026.

The BMA will issue a mandatory WFH request if PM2.5 levels reach 51 to 72 microgrammes per cubic metre in at least 35 districts, combined with poor ventilation and over 80 fire hotspots recorded for three days in a row.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt introduced ten new measures yesterday, December 8, to address the pollution problem. He identified stagnant air, vehicle exhaust, and biomass burning as the main causes of recurring smog.

Following this, the National Environment Board declared Bangkok a pollution-control zone between November and March.

One major measure involves expanding the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) to all 50 districts. The BMA will enforce stricter rules on high-emission vehicles, especially heavy trucks. The maximum allowed level of black smoke from vehicles will drop from 30% to 20%, with authorities increasing roadside inspections.

Officials will also continue the Green List Plus campaign, which aims to register 500,000 vehicles that meet basic maintenance standards.

Bangkok Post reported that construction sites and factories must now install continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) on all boilers. To address haze caused by crop burning, the BMA will strengthen coordination with neighbouring provinces.

The city also aims to finish installing dust-free rooms in schools and childcare centres by March. More than 1,000 of these rooms are already in use. Public warnings will be delivered through social media and a new cell broadcast alert system.

In related news, to protect consumers from inflated prices, the Thai Cabinet has officially classified vacuum cleaners and air purifiers as controlled goods.