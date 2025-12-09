17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

Police arrested 17 South Korean and Chinese nationals in Bangkok and Pattaya for running a major call centre scam that caused losses of more than 500 million baht to victims in South Korea.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), working with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand, announced the results of the operation during a press briefing yesterday, December 8.

The remaining three suspects are Chinese nationals: 29 year old Liu Mingzheng, 43 year old Li Caihua, and 35 year old Che Linhu.

Police revealed that the gang previously operated in Cambodia, where they posed as representatives of the well-known Malaysian resort group, Genting Malaysia. They lured victims into fake investment schemes, promising high returns. The scam caused losses of more than 2 billion South Korean won, around 500 million baht.

The operation reportedly ran from October 2024 to May 2025 before the suspects fled to Thailand to evade arrest. After receiving information from the South Korean Embassy, Thai police located several members hiding in Pattaya and arrested four who were wanted under Interpol Red Notices.

The investigation later expanded to two luxury condominiums in Bangkok’s Lumphini and Rama 3 areas. Police found that the gang had turned the rooms into makeshift offices, dividing them into around 20 work stations equipped with computers and detailed scam scripts.

Officers also seized lists of South Korean victims, VoIP phones used to mask their calls, forged official letters, fake South Korean prosecutor ID cards, and mobile phones.

Police explained that the scammers contacted victims using VoIP systems while posing as prosecutors or government officials. They falsely claimed the victims were under investigation and demanded money transfers.

Other members pretended to be bank officers, persuading victims to take out loans and transfer processing fees to the gang. In some cases, victims were reportedly forced to undress on video calls after being told it was part of an inspection procedure.

In total, police confiscated more than 50 computers and VoIP devices, 35 mobile phones, forged documents, and multiple scripts used in the operation.

The suspects were taken to Bang Pong Pang Police Station and Lumphini Police Station for further legal action. Police stressed that the gang targeted only South Korean victims and did not deceive Thai citizens.

Thai authorities will coordinate with the South Korean Embassy on the next legal steps. After serving their sentences in Thailand, the suspects will be deported to South Korea to face prosecution there.