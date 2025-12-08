Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

A foreign tourist took to social media to warn travellers to avoid Don Mueang Airport after immigration officers denied her entry into Thailand.

In a video posted online, the woman said officers at Don Mueang Immigration denied her entry because of a lack of sufficient funds. She insisted she had never been informed of this rule before, despite entering Thailand multiple times in the past.

She added that no one told her the minimum amount that she needed and that she would have withdrawn money from an ATM if she had known.

The woman said immigration officers told her to re-enter Thailand through another airport, though they failed to explain how long she needed to stay out of the country before returning. She expressed frustration over the lack of clear instructions and warned other tourists to avoid using Don Mueang as a point of entry.

Although she had entered Thailand previously without showing proof of funds, the requirement is part of Thailand’s existing entry rules, and immigration officers can choose to enforce it at their discretion.

Under Thailand’s official entry rules, foreign tourists must provide evidence of sufficient financial means when entering the country. According to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), applicants for a tourist visa must show proof of finances, at least 20,000 baht per person or 40,000 baht per family, along with other documents such as:

A passport valid for at least 6 months

A completed visa application form

A recent passport-sized photo

Proof of onward travel (such as a paid airline ticket)

Accommodation details

Travellers entering Thailand under the visa exemption rule must also show proof of sufficient funds, at least 20,000 Thai baht per person, if asked, according to ThaiEmbassy.com.

Consular officers may request additional documentation if deemed necessary. The visa fee is 1,000 baht per entry and may change without prior notice. Tourists entering with this visa can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days, and may request an extension at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok or at regional offices.

The MFA also warns that some nationalities must apply for a Thai visa in their home country or at a designated Thai embassy. Travellers should contact their nearest Thai embassy or consulate before departure to confirm visa application requirements.

For official information, travellers can visit the Thai MFA or the Immigration Bureau website.