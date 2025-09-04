Thailand video news British Pensioner’s Beloved Tricycle Stolen in Northeast Thailand, 16 km Border Fence with Cambodia Gets Green Light

Thailand’s political and social landscape is shifting, with parliament preparing for a prime ministerial vote as dissolution debates linger and the army dismisses coup rumours. Economic strains are evident as Bangkok hotels face falling occupancy, while security moves ahead with a new border fence project. Human interest stories also gripped the nation—from a wife’s grim discovery of her missing husband’s remains to monks facing criticism in Pattaya, a stolen tricycle in Udon Thani, and Phuket’s launch of electric tuk-tuks to modernize transport.

The petition to dissolve the House submitted by Pheu Thai was sent back, with the House Speaker confirming a date for a prime ministerial vote later this week. Officials clarified that only a sitting prime minister, not a caretaker, has the legal authority to dissolve the House. Pheu Thai has not abandoned the dissolution option, viewing it as a potential political strategy while still pushing to form a government. Analysts, however, warn that even if the request were accepted, it could ultimately damage the party’s position.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, publicly dismissed rumours of a military coup during a seminar. He stressed that the army intends to remain neutral and will follow the lawful orders of the incoming defence minister. Acknowledging public unease, he admitted that political choices appear limited but urged citizens to respect democratic processes. When asked about his own political ambitions, he responded with humour, balancing encouragement from supporters with concerns about his potential role.

Hotel occupancy in Bangkok dropped to 75.1% in the first half of the year, despite only modest growth in average daily rates. The sharp fall in Chinese visitors, down by 35%, has left domestic tourism unable to make up the shortfall. Over 5,100 new hotel rooms are due to open this year, creating fierce competition, particularly among mid-range operators. Luxury properties are performing better thanks to wealthier travellers from other markets, but the sector is still depending heavily on the holiday season and major events to boost numbers.

Thai authorities have approved the construction of a 16-kilometer fence along a disputed section of the Cambodian border. A border affairs committee will now carry out detailed land-use surveys to guide the project’s rollout. Officials say the initiative is part of wider efforts to strengthen territorial security in sensitive border regions. The move reflects growing government attention to border management amid shifting geopolitical conditions.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, a woman uncovered skeletal remains inside a disused septic tank near her home while digging, alongside a shirt she recognised. Her husband had gone missing in November 2022, and his disappearance had long been assumed to be voluntary. The discovery shocked the family and prompted police to send the remains for forensic analysis to confirm identity and determine the cause of death. The case has reopened painful questions about what really happened during his disappearance.

Officials in Pattaya have condemned the practice of monks lingering outside market stalls to receive alms, saying it goes against the traditions of Buddhist monastic life. Inspections revealed that monks were standing or sitting near shops rather than walking proper alms rounds, prompting warnings of disciplinary action from the Sangha Council. While locals suggested the behaviour had become routine, officials stressed that it undermines the humility expected of monks. Market inspections will continue as part of efforts to restore religious discipline.

An 81-year-old British retiree in Udon Thani was left devastated after thieves stole his prized three-wheeled tricycle, worth 27,000 baht, from outside his home. CCTV footage captured two men taking just under two minutes to push the vehicle away before escaping. The tricycle, often used by the pensioner for short trips around town, had been a beloved possession. Police have launched an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage to track down the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle.

Phuket has become the testing ground for Thailand’s first project to convert petrol-powered tuk-tuks into electric vehicles. A prototype was formally handed over to the local cooperative, with plans to expand the scheme to other provinces, including Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen. Authorities highlighted the benefits of reduced emissions, lower operating costs, and relief for drivers burdened by high fuel expenses. If successful, the pilot could pave the way for wider public transport modernization across Thailand’s tourist hubs and regional centres.