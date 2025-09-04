Police bust drug ring in Bangkok, seizing assets over 13 million baht

The Metropolitan Police Division 5 conducted a major operation to dismantle a drug network, raiding three locations and seizing assets worth over 13 million baht. Suspects were apprehended and charged yesterday, September 3.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, alongside Police Major General Nopasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commissioner overseeing investigations, and Police Major General Pallop Aeremla, Deputy Commissioner overseeing narcotics, led the operation. The order was executed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chusak Khantee, along with three operational teams, targeting key locations in Bangkok and Samut Sakhon.

The operation led to the arrest of 40 year old Nikom and Phubet, both wanted under warrants issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on August 28. They face serious charges of jointly distributing illegal narcotics, specifically category 2 cocaine, with the intent to sell. The police confiscated 3.66 grammes of ketamine, 5.15 grammes of cocaine, 22 green ecstasy pills, and various items resembling gold jewellery, among other valuables.

Additionally, the raid uncovered a range of luxury items, including a black GUESS wristwatch, a grey OMEGA wristwatch, a black PRADA hat, and a brown LV leather belt. A red-grey Honda Forza motorcycle and a .38 calibre revolver with ammunition were also seized.

The operation was part of a broader strategy following directives to investigate and arrest individuals linked to drug-related crimes. This aligns with the government’s proactive policy under the National Police Office’s initiative, Thailand Zero Drugs, aiming to eradicate drug-related activities nationwide, reported KhaoSod.

Charges against Nikom include illegal possession and distribution of cocaine for commercial purposes. He was transferred to the Lumpini Police Station for further legal proceedings. Phubet was sent to the Wang Thonglang Police Station, and Ekkarit to the Khok Kham Police Station, all facing due legal processes.

In similar news, in Chon Buri, police raided a local cannabis shop on September 3, following multiple complaints from residents, seizing 20 kilograms of dried cannabis flowers, illegal Tramadol, and various illicit cigarettes and e-cigarettes.