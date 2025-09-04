Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness

Suspect admits firing from condo window to release stress

September 4, 2025
Photo via ThaiRath

Police yesterday, September 3, arrested a Thai man for shooting at a taxi on a road in the Bang Na area of Bangkok on August 30, leaving a male passenger with an arm injury.

Officers from Bang Na Police Station received a complaint from the taxi driver, 43 year old Prom Sarachart, at 9.38pm on August 30 that his car was shot at by an unidentified gunman. The incident occurred as he slowed down to pass the Bang Na Toll Gate.

The shooting injured Prom’s passenger, 48 year old Pramote Wangtong, in his right arm. At the time of the shooting, Pramote was in Soi Bearing in the Bang Na area and was travelling to his home in Thon Buri.

Police reported that the left side of the green and yellow Toyota Corolla taxi had seven bullet holes. The left rear window, where the passenger was seated, was shattered.

Following an investigation, officers believed the shots were fired from a condominium located beside the road near the toll gate. After securing court approval, police raided the flat of a 44 year old Thai man, Sarawut Sura, yesterday.

Thai man arrested for shooting taxi on Bangkok road
Photo via Facebook/ สังคม ภูเพชร

Sarawut confessed but claimed he had not intentionally targeted the taxi or sought to harm anyone. He said he had been under stress due to mental illness and had fired shots at a tree and a wall outside his window.

A search of his flat uncovered firearms, including a black 12-gauge shotgun, seven rounds of shotgun ammunition, a .32 revolver, and 34 rounds of .32 ammunition.

