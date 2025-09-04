Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness

Police yesterday, September 3, arrested a Thai man for shooting at a taxi on a road in the Bang Na area of Bangkok on August 30, leaving a male passenger with an arm injury.

Officers from Bang Na Police Station received a complaint from the taxi driver, 43 year old Prom Sarachart, at 9.38pm on August 30 that his car was shot at by an unidentified gunman. The incident occurred as he slowed down to pass the Bang Na Toll Gate.

The shooting injured Prom’s passenger, 48 year old Pramote Wangtong, in his right arm. At the time of the shooting, Pramote was in Soi Bearing in the Bang Na area and was travelling to his home in Thon Buri.

Police reported that the left side of the green and yellow Toyota Corolla taxi had seven bullet holes. The left rear window, where the passenger was seated, was shattered.

Following an investigation, officers believed the shots were fired from a condominium located beside the road near the toll gate. After securing court approval, police raided the flat of a 44 year old Thai man, Sarawut Sura, yesterday.

Sarawut confessed but claimed he had not intentionally targeted the taxi or sought to harm anyone. He said he had been under stress due to mental illness and had fired shots at a tree and a wall outside his window.

A search of his flat uncovered firearms, including a black 12-gauge shotgun, seven rounds of shotgun ammunition, a .32 revolver, and 34 rounds of .32 ammunition.

Sarawut was initially charged with possession of firearms without a permit, an offence punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both, under Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms.

According to a report in ThaiRath, police have not yet charged him with causing injury to the victim. Officers may be awaiting the results of a mental health evaluation and further questioning before filing additional charges.