Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s bustling markets are under scrutiny after officials found monks standing outside shops and food stalls waiting for alms, behaviour critics say undermines the sanctity of Buddhist practice.

The inspections, led by Bang Lamung District Chief Officer along with subdistrict monks and local agencies, followed complaints that monks were abandoning their traditional morning alms rounds, known as pindapata. Instead of walking through neighbourhoods, several were spotted standing or even sitting near vendors, prompting warnings to adhere to the monastic code.

Officials stressed that repeated violations would be referred to the Sangha Council for disciplinary measures.

“The reputation of Buddhism must be protected.”

Despite the intervention, many Pattaya residents admitted they were unsurprised. Reports and social media comments suggested this has become common across the city.

At Rai Vanasin Market, monks were seen waiting near convenience stores; at Naklua Market, some stood at entrances while others lingered at the back. Chaiyaphruek Market residents claimed monks repeatedly circled until food went stale. Along the beachfront, locals reported seeing monks at 4am collecting money directly into their alms bowls instead of food.

Some residents argued that responsibility lies with both sides. Vendors, they said, benefit from having monks nearby, as shoppers are more inclined to purchase food to offer. Without monks present, sales might dip.

However, critics insist that walking for alms is a sacred act, designed to foster humility in monks and strengthen spiritual bonds with the community. Waiting in place, they argue, blurs the line between genuine religious devotion and solicitation, eroding respect for Buddhism, reported Pattaya Mail.

Officials have vowed to continue inspections, warning both monks and vendors not to encourage practices that stray from tradition. Regular checks are planned across Pattaya’s main markets in an effort to restore discipline.

For many locals, though, the practice has already become normalised.

“In Pattaya, this has become a common sight. You almost expect it now.”

