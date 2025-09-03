Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

Wife initially believes that her husband runs off with his lover 3 years ago

September 3, 2025
Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Korat Watch

A Thai woman discovered a skeleton in a septic tank at her home in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, which she believed to be the remains of her husband, who had gone missing three years ago.

The 60 year old woman, Thawee Paekratoke, called officers from Nong Boon Mak Police Station to her home in the Laem Thong sub-district, Nong Boon Mak district, on Monday, September 1. She reported that she had found what she believed to be the skeleton of her missing husband, 65 year old Soeng Paekratoke.

Thawee explained that her husband disappeared from their home on November 15, 2022. She filed a missing persons report with the police, but no updates were ever provided.

She and her children eventually stopped searching for Soeng after locals claimed they had seen him at a market with another woman. Believing he had left her for a lover, she made no further attempts to contact him.

On the day of the discovery, Thawee said she was cutting grass at the back of the house when she noticed that the disused septic tank was filled with dirt. Intending to empty it, she began digging and unearthed pieces of bone.

Missing man skeleton found in septic tank
Thawee Paekratoke | Photo via Amarin TV

Initially dismissing them, she continued digging until she uncovered more bones and a skull at the bottom of the tank. She also discovered a shirt, which she immediately recognised as belonging to her husband, convincing her that the remains were his.

Thawee informed her children of the discovery before reporting the matter to the police, who have launched an investigation to confirm the identity of the skeleton.

Thai wife finds skeleton of missing husband in backyard
Photo via Amarin TV

She speculated that her husband may have walked to the back of the house while drunk and accidentally fallen into the septic tank. Although the family had noticed a strong, unpleasant smell in the area, they assumed it was caused by the organic fertiliser that her husband used to make.

The remains were sent to the forensic medicine department of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Skeleton of man missing 3 years ago found in septic tank
Photo via Facebook/ Korat Watch

