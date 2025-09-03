British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

An 81 year old British man in Udon Thani has been left heartbroken after thieves made off with his treasured tricycle motorcycle in a daring early-morning theft caught on CCTV.

Wayne, a retired restaurateur from UK’s Liverpool, filed a report at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station yesterday, September 2, through a translator. He told officers the blue and bronze three-wheeler, known locally as a Sky Lab, was his pride and joy, worth 27,000 baht despite being second-hand.

The pensioner said he had parked the tricycle in front of his house in the Dong Udom area of Nong Bua subdistrict for about a month. Last Saturday, August 30, CCTV cameras at a nearby curtain shop recorded two men, aged 25 to 30, arriving on a white motorbike without plates at 6.25am.

The footage shows the passenger pushing the tricycle away before climbing on board, while the rider used his foot to shove it along the road. The pair fled towards the Santaphon College intersection in Ban Nong Kham, making their getaway in just two minutes.

“I’m very sad about losing my vehicle because I loved it so much. In my free time, I enjoyed driving around to feel the breeze and see the sights of Udon Thani. I hope the police can track down the thieves and return my beloved tricycle.”

Wayne, who has lived in Thailand for 10 years, explained that local friends had helped him maintain and upgrade the tricycle to keep it in excellent working condition. He now works as a translator for a law firm in Udon Thani city and bought his home there with support from a close Thai friend, according to KhaoSod English.

While expressing gratitude to the police for their swift response, Wayne joked that he would rather not come face-to-face with the culprits if they are caught.

“I might not be able to resist using my Muay Thai skills on them.”

Police investigators confirmed they are pursuing the suspects and examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to track their route. Officers pledged to recover the stolen tricycle and bring those responsible to justice.