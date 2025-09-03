British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

CCTV shows two men pushing the three-wheeler away in just minutes before fleeing

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
75 1 minute read
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English

An 81 year old British man in Udon Thani has been left heartbroken after thieves made off with his treasured tricycle motorcycle in a daring early-morning theft caught on CCTV.

Wayne, a retired restaurateur from UK’s Liverpool, filed a report at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station yesterday, September 2, through a translator. He told officers the blue and bronze three-wheeler, known locally as a Sky Lab, was his pride and joy, worth 27,000 baht despite being second-hand.

The pensioner said he had parked the tricycle in front of his house in the Dong Udom area of Nong Bua subdistrict for about a month. Last Saturday, August 30, CCTV cameras at a nearby curtain shop recorded two men, aged 25 to 30, arriving on a white motorbike without plates at 6.25am.

The footage shows the passenger pushing the tricycle away before climbing on board, while the rider used his foot to shove it along the road. The pair fled towards the Santaphon College intersection in Ban Nong Kham, making their getaway in just two minutes.

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | News by Thaiger

“I’m very sad about losing my vehicle because I loved it so much. In my free time, I enjoyed driving around to feel the breeze and see the sights of Udon Thani. I hope the police can track down the thieves and return my beloved tricycle.”

Wayne, who has lived in Thailand for 10 years, explained that local friends had helped him maintain and upgrade the tricycle to keep it in excellent working condition. He now works as a translator for a law firm in Udon Thani city and bought his home there with support from a close Thai friend, according to KhaoSod English.

Related Articles

While expressing gratitude to the police for their swift response, Wayne joked that he would rather not come face-to-face with the culprits if they are caught.

“I might not be able to resist using my Muay Thai skills on them.”

Police investigators confirmed they are pursuing the suspects and examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to track their route. Officers pledged to recover the stolen tricycle and bring those responsible to justice.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

8 seconds ago
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

23 minutes ago
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

56 minutes ago
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

1 hour ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

2 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

2 hours ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

2 hours ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

2 hours ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

2 hours ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

2 hours ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

3 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

3 hours ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

4 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

4 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

5 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

5 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

5 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

5 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

5 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

6 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

6 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

6 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.