Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

Island chosen as Thailand’s test case for converting small vehicles to electric power

September 3, 2025
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket’s famous tuk tuks are about to get a green makeover as the island becomes the testing ground for Thailand’s first project to switch small passenger vehicles from petrol to electric power.

Akaradej Wongpitakroj, MP for Ratchaburi and chairman of the House Industrial Committee, confirmed on a recent visit that Phuket will spearhead the conversion drive. The lessons learned here will later be applied in other provinces such as Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen.

He said Phuket was chosen because of its booming tourism industry, notorious traffic jams and the soaring costs faced by members of the Phuket Small Four-Wheeled Cooperative, which manages about 2,000 tuk tuks and minibuses.

“Converting small passenger vehicles to EVs will help reduce air pollution in Phuket and lower energy expenses for operators.”

During the visit, officials formally handed over the prototype electric tuk tuk to the cooperative. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Department of Land Transport, the Ministry of Industry, the Ratchaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand.

The scheme was initiated by a working group under the Industrial Committee, with Akaradej stressing that it could set the blueprint for cleaner and more cost-efficient public transport nationwide. If successful, the conversion programme will be rolled out to other tourism and regional hubs, including Udon Thani and Songkhla.

“This is a model for how Thailand can modernise its public transport sector while helping small operators survive high energy costs.”

Officials say the initiative will not only cut emissions but also improve the image of Phuket as a leading tourist destination at a time when eco-friendly travel is increasingly important to visitors, reported The Phuket News.

The cooperative welcomed the move, saying that high fuel prices have put heavy pressure on tuk tuk drivers, many of whom rely on daily earnings to cover costs. An electric option could help secure livelihoods while making Phuket’s congested streets cleaner and quieter.

