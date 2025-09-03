Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

Analysts warn of fierce competition with 5,100 new rooms set to open by year-end

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal37 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
66 2 minutes read
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Paksabuy

Bangkok’s hotel industry is heading into a storm in the second half of this year, with falling occupancy rates, soaring competition and a sharp drop in Chinese arrivals casting a shadow over the capital’s hospitality market.

A report by Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) revealed that average occupancy slipped by 3.7% to 75.1% in the first half of this year, while the average daily room rate (ADR) edged up just 3.3% year-on-year to 4,260 baht. RevPAR growth remains weak, squeezed between rising supply and sluggish demand.

The biggest blow has been a near 35% year-on-year plunge in Chinese visitors, a vital market for mid-range hotels reliant on tour groups. While outbound travel from China has surged elsewhere, Vietnam welcomed 2.7 million Chinese travellers and Japan 3.1 million, Thailand has struggled to compete due to safety concerns, negative media coverage and shifting tourist preferences.

Domestic tourism has been unable to fill the gap, prompting the government to roll out measures such as the Half-Half Thai Tourism scheme and new tax breaks to boost local travel, particularly in the off-season.

Despite the challenges, the pipeline of new hotels shows no sign of slowing. More than 5,100 rooms are expected to be added in 2025, the fastest annual growth since the pandemic. Seven new properties opened in the first half, including the Grande Centre Point Lumpini and Four Points by Sheraton, with a further 12 hotels due before year-end.

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel Weekly

This wave of supply is intensifying competition, especially in the mid-range segment, where pricing power is limited. Analysts warn that ADR pressure will persist as new entrants fight for market share.

Luxury hotels, meanwhile, are expected to remain relatively stable, supported by high-income travellers from regional markets and long-haul destinations. Bangkok still holds an advantage over hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong thanks to its competitive pricing, which appeals to experience-driven tourists seeking value.

Related Articles
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Grande Centre Point Lumpini

There are some bright spots: visitor growth from India and Russia rose by 14.6% and 11.1% respectively in the first half of the year, while ASEAN markets continue to provide steady demand, reported The Nation.

Still, these gains are not enough to offset the shortfall from China and South Korea.

For now, hotel operators are banking on strong November–December bookings, fuelled by year-end holidays and MICE events, to carry them through an increasingly crowded market.

Latest Thailand News
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

4 minutes ago
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

37 minutes ago
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

1 hour ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

1 hour ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

1 hour ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

2 hours ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

2 hours ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

2 hours ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

2 hours ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

3 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

3 hours ago
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

4 hours ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

4 hours ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

4 hours ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

4 hours ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

5 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

5 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

5 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

5 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

6 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

6 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

6 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal37 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
66 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.