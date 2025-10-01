Thailand video news Bangkok scrambles to refill sinkhole ahead of reopening, Bangkok shock as man sets himself ablaze in public

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video49 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
141 4 minutes read
Thailand video news Bangkok scrambles to refill sinkhole ahead of reopening, Bangkok shock as man sets himself ablaze in public | Thaiger

Thailand’s headlines this week ranged from shocking public drama to tough crackdowns and urban challenges. A Koh Samui restaurant drew fire for allegedly refusing service to Israeli tourists, sparking debate over politics in hospitality, while Bangkok commuters were stunned as a young man set himself ablaze in public. Authorities intensified anti-corruption measures against traffic police, seized massive drug hauls from smugglers and a British suspect, and pressed charges on a Mercedes-Benz driver who damaged a police bike. Elsewhere, a Pattaya street fight left a woman without her bag, and city crews scrambled to fix a disruptive Bangkok sinkhole before reopening roads.

Restaurant under fire after ejecting Israeli guests

A restaurant on Koh Samui came under scrutiny after a social media post claimed it had refused service to a group of Israeli tourists as a protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza. The post used forceful language, labeling Israelis as “IDF soldiers” rather than tourists and calling for others to follow suit. While some users praised the restaurant’s stance, others condemned the move as discriminatory and xenophobic. The incident has stirred debate in Thailand about the role politics should play in hospitality, especially in tourist-dependent regions. It remains unclear whether any formal action will follow or how this will affect Thailand’s image as a welcoming destination.

 

Bangkok shock as man sets himself ablaze in public

A 21-year-old man set himself on fire in a busy Bangkok street near the Sena Nikom BTS station, leaving commuters and students stunned as flames consumed his clothes. CCTV footage shows him departing from a bus stop carrying a fuel container and lighter before bursting into flame. Bystanders rushed to help, one using cloth to smother the fire, while a security guard brought an extinguisher; emergency responders arrived shortly to take him to hospital. Police found evidence of accelerant at the scene and are probing possible motives, including a relationship dispute. The man remains unconscious, and investigators intend to speak with his family once he is stable.

 

Traffic police officers face suspension in ‘dirty cops’ purge

Thailand’s Metropolitan Traffic Police announced that any officer found guilty of misconduct will face immediate suspension, as part of a broader crackdown on corruption. In a meeting convened by senior leadership, officials emphasized stricter oversight, transparency, and adherence to regulations among traffic control units. Checkpoints will be monitored regularly by higher-ups to ensure compliance, and leadership across the ranks will be evaluated. The decision aims to rebuild public trust and deter corrupt behaviour within police ranks. Observers hope it marks a turning point in the fight against institutional abuse of power.

Related Articles

 

Modded vehicle used to smuggle 60 million baht in narcotics

Thai police arrested a man in possession of drugs valued at 60 million baht after stopping a modified car designed to conceal contraband. The vehicle had hidden compartments engineered to evade detection, and authorities found a large cache of narcotics within them. The suspect was detained and faces charges for possession and distribution of illicit substances. Authorities are now investigating whether the confiscation leads to a broader trafficking network. The case underscores ongoing efforts to clamp down on sophisticated drug smuggling operations across Thailand.

 

British man held in Bangkok with 9 kg of crystal meth

A 23-year-old British man was arrested at a hotel in Bangkok after police discovered over 9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden in tea-branded packets inside a pink suitcase. The arrest followed an anonymous tip about a foreign suspect storing large quantities of drugs. The man allegedly admitted the contents were his and was charged with possession and intent to distribute a Category 1 narcotic. Investigators are attempting to trace the source and identify the individual who initially supplied the drugs. The detainee remains in custody while the case proceeds through the criminal justice system.

 

Mercedes-Benz driver may face jail after damaging police bike

A motorist driving a Mercedes-Benz is under threat of imprisonment and fines after colliding with a police motorcycle and causing damage. The incident occurred during a traffic stop, and authorities are pressing charges connected to property damage and endangerment. Legal proceedings are ongoing to determine the extent of culpability and appropriate penalties. The case highlights tensions between law enforcement and civilian drivers in high-stakes traffic encounters. Observers note courts will likely treat the damage to police property seriously under Thailand’s penal statutes.

 

Woman loses bag as boyfriend fights on Pattaya street

In Pattaya, a Thai woman reported losing her personal bag while her foreign boyfriend became embroiled in a physical altercation with another man on the road. The unexpected fight unfolded beside her, and amid the chaos she misplaced valuables. Witnesses say the confrontation erupted suddenly, drawing crowds and disrupting traffic. Local authorities were called to mediate and search for the missing bag. The incident underscores how personal conflicts in public settings can rapidly spiral into safety and property issues.

 

Bangkok scrambles to refill sinkhole ahead of reopening

A sinkhole that disrupted traffic in Bangkok has forced city officials into a race against time to fill it with sand before reopening the road. The hole appeared unexpectedly, compromising access and raising safety concerns for commuters. Engineers and municipal crews mobilized quickly, trucking in tons of fill material to stabilize the ground. Authorities plan to monitor the repaired section closely and expedite further restoration measures. The effort illustrates the challenges urban centers face in maintaining roads under strain from weather, infrastructure stress, or subsidence.

Latest Thailand News
British man arrested in Bangkok hotel with 1 kilogramme of crystal meth | Thaiger Bangkok News

British man arrested in Bangkok hotel with 1 kilogramme of crystal meth

35 minutes ago
Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt

44 minutes ago
Bangkok cracks down with new fees for unsorted household waste | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cracks down with new fees for unsorted household waste

1 hour ago
Lottery fever grips villagers at shrine in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lottery fever grips villagers at shrine in Uthai Thani

1 hour ago
British war veteran fights for life in Thai hospital battle | Thaiger Expats

British war veteran fights for life in Thai hospital battle

2 hours ago
Phuket drowning: Unidentified foreigner found dead on beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drowning: Unidentified foreigner found dead on beach

2 hours ago
Thai man blames alcohol after attempted rape of 84 year old neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man blames alcohol after attempted rape of 84 year old neighbour

2 hours ago
Myanmar gang knife fight in Pattaya leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar gang knife fight in Pattaya leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt

2 hours ago
Phuket splashes 48 million baht on tunnel revamp to boost safety | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket splashes 48 million baht on tunnel revamp to boost safety

3 hours ago
Bangkok’s 20 baht train fare deal extended to end of November | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s 20 baht train fare deal extended to end of November

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for more floods and storms amid monsoon chaos | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for more floods and storms amid monsoon chaos

5 hours ago
Bangkok races to fill sinkhole with sand before reopening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok races to fill sinkhole with sand before reopening

19 hours ago
Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road

19 hours ago
Man on fire: Bangkok commuters left stunned as horror unfolds | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man on fire: Bangkok commuters left stunned as horror unfolds

19 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz driver faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mercedes-Benz driver faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle

20 hours ago
Samui restaurant faces backlash for booting Israeli tourists (video) | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Samui restaurant faces backlash for booting Israeli tourists (video)

20 hours ago
Thai foreign minister slammed over UN debut controversy (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai foreign minister slammed over UN debut controversy (video)

21 hours ago
Thai man caught with 60 million baht of drugs in modified car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught with 60 million baht of drugs in modified car

21 hours ago
Bangkok commuters get 2-month reprieve on 20-baht fare | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok commuters get 2-month reprieve on 20-baht fare

21 hours ago
Pickup truck crushes Burmese worker in Chon Buri car care centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck crushes Burmese worker in Chon Buri car care centre

22 hours ago
Indian getaway: SpiceJet adds daily Phuket flights | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian getaway: SpiceJet adds daily Phuket flights

22 hours ago
2 Irish women seen on CCTV chasing thief on Chiang Mai road | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

2 Irish women seen on CCTV chasing thief on Chiang Mai road

23 hours ago
Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months | Thaiger Cannabis News

Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months

23 hours ago
Royal Thai Navy targets Cambodian casino in border crackdown (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Navy targets Cambodian casino in border crackdown (video)

23 hours ago
Drunken drama: Woman passes out on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken drama: Woman passes out on Pattaya baht bus

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video49 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
141 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video