Bangkok races to fill sinkhole with sand before reopening

Bangkok officials are repairing a major sinkhole outside a hospital, switching from cement to sand to ensure safety and keep the road reopening on schedule.

A new plan has been rolled out to tackle the giant sinkhole in front of Vajira Hospital in Dusit district, with engineers deciding to use only sand instead of a sand-cement mix. The change is intended to prevent complications with future subway works in the area.

Today, September 30, convoys of trucks delivered sand continuously to the site, filling the cavity layer by layer until level with the road surface. Around 1,300 cubic metres of sand, equivalent to 130 truckloads, are being poured in daily, exceeding the original estimate of 1,000 cubic metres. Each metre-high layer takes several hours to compact, with the entire process expected to last three to four days before the road reaches the desired level.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened the site to media crews, who have documented steady progress. Utility poles, police vehicles and large water pipes that once obstructed the works have already been cleared away.

Dusit district director Tienchai Wongsuwan said the revised method was agreed with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) and contractors.

“Using a sand-cement mixture risked creating problems for future rail construction. By filling with pure sand, we avoid potential obstacles and ensure the road can be reopened on time.”

Crews are aiming to add between 1 and 2 metres of sand today before reassessing the ground for any adjustments. While the exact completion date remains under review, officials say the road is still on track to reopen on October 9.

The sand is being sourced from two areas: Nakhon Pathom province and the pier at Wat Rajathiwas, near the Sang Hi Bridge. Most is hauled in by six-wheel and ten-wheel trucks, causing congestion during morning rush hour along nearby streets, reported KhaoSod.

Tienchai acknowledged the disruption but said lessons from the operation would help improve future projects.

“We are working hard to minimise inconvenience for residents and will continue to keep the public updated.”

For now, the district remains focused on stabilising the road and meeting the October deadline, providing relief for commuters, hospital staff and residents who have faced weeks of traffic headaches.