Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road

CCTV footage captures 2 suspicious people allegedly conspiring to steal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin28 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
414 1 minute read
Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

CCTV footage captured two suspicious people stealing a Thai woman’s bag while she was distracted, intervening in a fight between her foreign boyfriend and another foreigner in Pattaya.

The victim sought help from the Facebook news page AEC News Pattaya after losing her bag. She had already reported the theft to Mueang Pattaya Police Station but hoped the online community might help identify the suspects more quickly.

In the security camera footage shared by the victim, her foreign boyfriend, wearing a blue T-shirt, was seen fighting with another foreigner in a white shirt outside a bar near a money exchange booth. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed.

The woman, wearing a black top and jeans, tried to pull her boyfriend away from the fight. Amid the chaos, she dropped her shoulder bag on the road.

Another woman, dressed in a brown outfit, initially appeared to help separate the two men. However, she quickly shifted her attention to the fallen bag, inexplicably throwing it aside.

Thai woman and food vendor suspected in bag theft in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

She tossed the bag towards an area where several motorbikes and a street food cart were parked. Another suspicious figure, the male food vendor, picked up the bag, placed it on the basket of a motorbike, and later moved it to his cart.

The victim did not realise her loss at the time, as she remained focused on the altercation. Towards the end of the video, officials in black vests arrived to break up the fight, eventually separating the two foreigners.

Related Articles
Thai woman loses bag intervening foreign boyfriend's fight on Pattaya street
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

The victim did not disclose what belongings were inside the bag or the value of the loss. The Facebook news page tagged the official account of Chon Buri Provincial Police in the comments, in an attempt to draw attention to the case.

As of now, there have been no updates from the police or any new information from online users.

Two suspects caught on CCTV footage stealing bag from Pattaya woman
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok races to fill sinkhole with sand before reopening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok races to fill sinkhole with sand before reopening

15 seconds ago
Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road

28 minutes ago
Man on fire: Bangkok commuters left stunned as horror unfolds | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man on fire: Bangkok commuters left stunned as horror unfolds

51 minutes ago
Mercedes-Benz driver faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mercedes-Benz driver faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle

1 hour ago
Samui restaurant faces backlash for booting Israeli tourists (video) | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Samui restaurant faces backlash for booting Israeli tourists (video)

1 hour ago
Thai foreign minister slammed over UN debut controversy (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai foreign minister slammed over UN debut controversy (video)

2 hours ago
Thai man caught with 60 million baht of drugs in modified car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught with 60 million baht of drugs in modified car

2 hours ago
Bangkok commuters get 2-month reprieve on 20-baht fare | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok commuters get 2-month reprieve on 20-baht fare

3 hours ago
Pickup truck crushes Burmese worker in Chon Buri car care centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck crushes Burmese worker in Chon Buri car care centre

3 hours ago
Indian getaway: SpiceJet adds daily Phuket flights | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian getaway: SpiceJet adds daily Phuket flights

3 hours ago
2 Irish women seen on CCTV chasing thief on Chiang Mai road | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

2 Irish women seen on CCTV chasing thief on Chiang Mai road

4 hours ago
Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months | Thaiger Cannabis News

Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months

4 hours ago
Royal Thai Navy targets Cambodian casino in border crackdown (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Navy targets Cambodian casino in border crackdown (video)

5 hours ago
Drunken drama: Woman passes out on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken drama: Woman passes out on Pattaya baht bus

6 hours ago
84 year old Thai woman attacked and nearly raped in Samut Prakan home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

84 year old Thai woman attacked and nearly raped in Samut Prakan home

6 hours ago
Lottery fever: Hopefuls hunt lucky numbers in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Hopefuls hunt lucky numbers in Nakhon Pathom

6 hours ago
BMTA powers ahead with 1,520 electric buses by 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMTA powers ahead with 1,520 electric buses by 2026

7 hours ago
Indian tourist claims assault by Pattaya nightclub manager and bodyguards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist claims assault by Pattaya nightclub manager and bodyguards

7 hours ago
Samut Prakan garage shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan garage shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

7 hours ago
Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video)

7 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi flies high with booming flights and upgrades | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi flies high with booming flights and upgrades

8 hours ago
Drunk BMW driver drives against traffic and causes 10 car pile-up | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk BMW driver drives against traffic and causes 10 car pile-up

8 hours ago
Debt and despair: Man dies from shotgun wound in Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Debt and despair: Man dies from shotgun wound in Wichit

8 hours ago
Bualoi batters Thailand as flood warnings sweep nation | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bualoi batters Thailand as flood warnings sweep nation

8 hours ago
Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin28 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
414 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.