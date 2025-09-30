Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road

CCTV footage captured two suspicious people stealing a Thai woman’s bag while she was distracted, intervening in a fight between her foreign boyfriend and another foreigner in Pattaya.

The victim sought help from the Facebook news page AEC News Pattaya after losing her bag. She had already reported the theft to Mueang Pattaya Police Station but hoped the online community might help identify the suspects more quickly.

In the security camera footage shared by the victim, her foreign boyfriend, wearing a blue T-shirt, was seen fighting with another foreigner in a white shirt outside a bar near a money exchange booth. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed.

The woman, wearing a black top and jeans, tried to pull her boyfriend away from the fight. Amid the chaos, she dropped her shoulder bag on the road.

Another woman, dressed in a brown outfit, initially appeared to help separate the two men. However, she quickly shifted her attention to the fallen bag, inexplicably throwing it aside.

She tossed the bag towards an area where several motorbikes and a street food cart were parked. Another suspicious figure, the male food vendor, picked up the bag, placed it on the basket of a motorbike, and later moved it to his cart.

The victim did not realise her loss at the time, as she remained focused on the altercation. Towards the end of the video, officials in black vests arrived to break up the fight, eventually separating the two foreigners.

The victim did not disclose what belongings were inside the bag or the value of the loss. The Facebook news page tagged the official account of Chon Buri Provincial Police in the comments, in an attempt to draw attention to the case.

As of now, there have been no updates from the police or any new information from online users.