Bangkok cracks down with new fees for unsorted household waste

Bangkok has introduced higher waste collection fees, penalising households that fail to sort rubbish while rewarding those who properly separate their trash.

From today, October 1, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will increase the waste collection fee from 20 baht to 60 baht per month. However, households that join the This House Doesn’t Mix waste separation scheme will still pay the original 20 baht rate.

Deputy Bangkok governor Chakkaphan Phewngam said the higher fee was needed to keep up with rising operational costs. The new rule forms part of the 2025 Bangkok Ordinance on waste management services under the Public Health Act.

To qualify for the discount, residents must register with the BKK WASTE PAY platform and provide proof that their rubbish is sorted into four categories. The system will issue reminders for missing documents, however, anyone failing to comply after three warnings will lose the discount and pay the full 60 baht for at least six months.

Households that apply via district officials will face random inspections. If standards are not met, the same warning-and-suspension process will apply.

On Monday, September 29, Chakkaphan visited the Mahanak Mosque Community in Pomprap Sattruphai district, which is being used as a model for the policy. The neighbourhood, home to more than 900 residents across 353 households, began waste sorting earlier this year and has since qualified for the discounted rate by successfully cutting its rubbish volume.

The scheme has drawn a strong response, with more than 710,000 households signing up by September 26. This includes 278,178 single homes and 432,608 units from group registrations such as condominiums, housing estates, communities, and flats, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials say the scheme is not only about costs, but also about instilling responsibility in the city’s residents. With Bangkok generating more than 10,000 tonnes of waste per day, officials hope that stricter rules and financial incentives will encourage a cultural shift in how waste is handled.