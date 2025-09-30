Mercedes-Benz driver faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle

Suspect faces 2-months prison, 12,000 baht fine, and 10,000 baht in compensation to police

Petch Petpailin
September 30, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักด่านตรวจ

A Mercedes-Benz driver faces two months in prison and a fine of 12,000 baht after parking his car in a prohibited area on Samsen Road in Bangkok and damaging a motorcycle belonging to a traffic police officer.

The incident attracted attention from Thai netizens after the Facebook page เรารักด่านตรวจ (translated as We Love Police Checkpoints) shared a video of the confrontation yesterday, September 29. The caption read…

“Getting car tyre clamped after parking for five minutes in a prohibited area to pick up son. Angry driver pushed police motorcycle to the ground.”

In the footage, the Mercedes-Benz driver argued with traffic police officers, using vulgar language after being asked to move his car and pay a fine. He was heard shouting:

“I just have to pick up my son. Only spent five minutes. You don’t listen to me. It would be a lot faster if you didn’t lock my wheel.”

Thai man pushes police motorcycle to ground
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักด่านตรวจ

The outburst was followed by further profanities before the man pushed the officer’s motorcycle, parked in front of his car, to the ground. He refused to pay the fine and returned to his car.

The incident occurred outside Saint Gabriel’s College on Samsen Road at around 2pm on Friday, September 26. The road was being used as a detour following a road collapse, and traffic officers were stationed there to manage the flow of vehicles.

The video sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning the punishment the driver would face and speculating that he might avoid consequences due to his social standing. Netizens claimed that many parents of students at the school are wealthy and influential enough to evade penalties.

Thai man argument with Bangkok police
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักด่านตรวจ

Samsen Police Station officers, who were supervising the area, reported that it took over 20 minutes to persuade the suspect to leave his car and accept a fine. He was subsequently escorted to the station for further legal proceedings.

His case was submitted to the court on Saturday. The court sentenced him to two months in prison and a 12,000 baht fine. However, the prison term was suspended for one year.

Thai man faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle
One of the traffic police officers at the scene. | Photo via Channel 3

The driver must also pay 10,000 baht in compensation to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) for the damage to the motorcycle.

Deputy Commissioner of the RTP, Kornchai Klaikrung, told Channel 7 that no influential suspects can escape justice. He added that his own child attends the same school, and even he is fearful of being fined or arrested by his subordinates if he breaks the law.

Petch Petpailin
September 30, 2025
