Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A head-on motorbike crash in Pattaya left four people critically injured after two motorcycles collided outside a busy nightlife area in Jomtien.

The crash unfolded at around 12.30am today, October 1, when two motorcycles collided on Jomtien Second Road in front of Rompho Market. Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation and police rushed to the scene following an emergency call.

Officers discovered a white Honda Click lying wrecked on the road. The Thai rider, 27 year old Natthaphong Nilsaeng, and his passenger, 34 year old Chutitheph Bunban, were found seriously injured. Both men received emergency first aid before being taken to the hospital.

About 10 metres away, officers located another motorcycle, a white Honda Forza registered in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, which had sustained heavy front-end damage. The rider, a Russian man, and his female passenger, also Russian, were left badly hurt and were quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses told police the Thai rider had exited the Rompho bar complex before suddenly cutting across to the far right lane without signalling, directly into the path of the oncoming Forza. The Russian couple, unable to avoid the impact, struck the bike head-on. The force of the crash left all four victims critically injured.

Locals who witnessed the collision rushed to help the victims and alerted emergency services. Both damaged motorcycles were seized for inspection as part of the police investigation, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt | News by Thaiger

Pattaya motorbike crash leaves Russians and Thais badly hurt | News by Thaiger

Officers confirmed that initial checks of CCTV footage appeared to support witness accounts of the Thai rider’s sudden manoeuvre. Investigators will review additional footage and summon both parties for questioning once their medical conditions stabilise. Legal proceedings are expected to follow.

In similar news, a late-night motorbike crash in Pattaya left a Russian tourist seriously injured after being thrown into a palm tree during a high-speed collision.

The accident occurred at around 10pm on August 5 along Jomtien Second Road, triggering an urgent response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit.

