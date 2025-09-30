Samui restaurant faces backlash for booting Israeli tourists (video)

Viral social media post fuels heated debate and mixed reactions

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Screenshots from free.palestine_Thailand Instagram

A restaurant on Koh Samui is under fire after a social media post claimed it removed a group of Israeli diners, igniting heated debate and divided reactions online.

The now-viral post, attributed to the venue, claimed the decision was a stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza, using strong language to criticise the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

It said: “We must not allow war criminals involved in the genocide of Palestinians and the murder of tens of thousands of children in Gaza to taint our restaurant.”

The post went on to call for others to follow suit, describing Israelis in Thailand as “IDF soldiers” rather than tourists. It also thanked followers for supporting the restaurant, urging locals and visitors to stand “with the brutally murdered Palestinian children.”

The comments quickly spread online, drawing both support and backlash. Some users praised the restaurant for making a political statement, while others condemned it as discriminatory and xenophobic.

The controversy comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel–Palestine conflict, which has prompted protests and public displays of solidarity worldwide. In Thailand, which is home to significant numbers of international tourists, including Israelis, the incident has fuelled debate about whether local businesses should engage in such political statements.

Tourism officials have not yet commented on the issue, but industry observers say incidents of this kind could affect Thailand’s reputation as a welcoming destination for all travellers.

On social media, some users defended the restaurant’s right to free expression, while others warned that such actions could alienate tourists and breach anti-discrimination standards, according to free.palestine_thailand Instagram and Muhammad Rusdy Sheikh Haroon Facebook.

The situation highlights how international conflicts can spill over into everyday life in popular tourist spots such as Koh Samui, where businesses rely heavily on visitors from a wide range of countries.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any official action will be taken against the restaurant. However, the viral post has ensured that the debate over politics, tourism, and business neutrality in Thailand is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.