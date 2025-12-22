Malaysia thanks Thailand for role in repatriation of online scam victims

Malaysia has formally thanked Thailand for its coordination and assistance in the successful repatriation of 31 Malaysian nationals who were victims of an online job scam in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

According to reports by Asian News Network and The Straits Times, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that all 31 victims were safely repatriated on the evening of December 20 and handed over to Malaysian police for further investigation.

The victims had been trafficked to scam centres in Myawaddy, an area long associated with organised online fraud operations. Malaysian officials said embassy staff in Bangkok had earlier verified the identities of the victims during an initial repatriation operation in early December.

The Sinar Harian newspaper reported that the release was facilitated through negotiations by the Malaysian Embassy, with support from Thai immigration authorities in Tak province. The group was released under Thailand’s national transfer mechanism on December 19, allowing them to cross into Thailand legally before being returned to Malaysia.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan had previously warned that repatriation efforts could take weeks due to detention procedures, court processes, fines, and temporary custody linked to illegal entry into Thailand. Despite these obstacles, officials were able to accelerate the process through close coordination with Thai authorities.

After their release, the Malaysian government provided full consular assistance. This included notifying family members, issuing temporary travel documents, arranging transport and accommodation, supplying basic necessities, and ensuring security during the 26-hour journey from Mae Sot district in Tak province to Bukit Kayu Hitam at the Changlon checkpoint in Songkhla province.

The operation involved cooperation between multiple agencies, including Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, the Immigration and Border Control Authority, the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian diplomatic missions in Bangkok and Yangon, and the Malaysian Consulate-General in Songkhla.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “deepest gratitude” to the Thai government and relevant agencies in Myanmar for their active cooperation in facilitating and expediting the repatriation.

The ministry said the operation reflects Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to protecting the welfare of its citizens abroad, particularly those who fall victim to online scam syndicates operating across borders.

Source: Khaosod

