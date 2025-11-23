Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages

Published: November 23, 2025, 2:01 PM
86 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of over 30 individuals has reportedly been left without recourse after a prominent Bangkok hospital and an associated clinic allegedly marketed and sold health check-up packages before abruptly closing the department and avoiding responsibility.

Today, on November 23, at 10am, seven representatives of those affected gathered at the office of lawyer Ratchaphon Sirisakorn in Nonthaburi’s Mueang district to seek legal advice.

The victims, who were persuaded to purchase health packages via direct telephone sales from hospital staff, later discovered that the clinic had merely rented space within the hospital to sell these packages.

The services were eventually discontinued, leaving many who had invested significant sums ranging from tens of thousands to several hundred thousand baht without the services they paid for. Some had bought the packages for their entire family, hoping to improve their overall health.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Rassarin, a 38 year old who bought a package for 103,500 baht, shared her experience. She got a call from a number starting with 02, claiming to be from the hospital, announcing a new blood plasma screening department.

After verifying with the hospital and being assured it was legitimate, she purchased the programme. She visited the hospital for checks and vitamin treatments, navigating through various departments. After just three visits, she was informed that the department had relocated.

Attempts to reclaim her remaining 60,000 baht were met with denial, with the hospital directing her to the supplier responsible for the clinic. Promises of a refund within 60 days were unfulfilled, and she was only offered instalment payments, leaving her confused and questioning the legitimacy of the initial agreement made within the hospital.

Similarly, Patamaphat, a 50 year old, paid 380,000 baht for a family package. Concerned about potential fraud, she verified the offer with the hospital before proceeding. After undergoing blood tests and vitamin treatments, she paid through the hospital’s financial department.

Later, she was informed of the department’s closure and was denied compensation for the remaining 200,000 baht. She felt exploited as there was no communication from the hospital to resolve the issue, viewing it as consumer exploitation.

According to lawyer Ratchaphon Sirisakorn, the situation appears to be a breach of agreement between both parties, classifying it as a civil matter. The victims can compile evidence to file a complaint with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to negotiate the outstanding compensation.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The affected group has tasked him with formally inquiring with the hospital for details of the incident. They also plan to approach the Department of Health Service Support under the Ministry of Public Health for further consultation.

Initial findings suggest over 30 individuals have been impacted, with total damages exceeding 5 million baht, reported by KhaoSod.

Published: November 23, 2025, 2:01 PM
