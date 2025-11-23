Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over

An unidentified explosive device landed in a Thai village, damaging four houses, as tensions on the Thai-Myanmar border conflict escalated.

Yesterday, on November 22, at 11am, multiple battalions of the Myanmar military launched a heavy attack on anti-government forces.

The conflict, which shows no sign of abating, intensified further when Myanmar’s 22nd light infantry division, equipped with heavy weaponry, advanced against opposition forces positioned in the forests near the Nilapaan village, Myawaddy district, Myanmar.

This area is opposite the Thai village of Ban Mae Kon Ken, in Mae Sot district, Tak province, approximately 1 kilometre from the Thai border.

The confrontation involved direct exchanges of fire as opposition forces employed guerrilla tactics, including sniper attacks, to conserve ammunition while bombarding Myanmar troops.

Despite being outnumbered, the anti-government forces were met with heavy artillery from the Myanmar side. The relentless sounds of machine guns and explosions echoed along the Thai-Myanmar border.

As the conflict intensified, an unidentified 60mm mortar shell crossed the border, landing in the middle of Ban Mae Kon Ken village, in Tak province. The explosion, which occurred in the agricultural plot of 75 year old Kam Muon-Ai, caused damage to roofs and shattered windows.

A vehicle in a nearby garage was also damaged by shrapnel. In total, four Thai residences suffered damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident caused widespread panic among the villagers.

Following the explosion, troops from the Ratchamanu Special Task Force fired a smoke shell as a warning, resulting in a temporary reduction in gunfire from the Myanmar side.

The ongoing conflict, which has persisted for over a month, is driven by the Myanmar military’s attempts to clear routes along the Myawaddy district border.

However, they continue to face resistance from anti-government forces, resulting in intense firefights.

Currently, 125 Myanmar nationals have fled to the Thai side of the border in Mae Sot district, Tak province, seeking refuge from the violence. Local security officials have provided food, water, and temporary shelter for those displaced by the conflict.

The combat in Myanmar remains unresolved, with Ratchamanu Task Force soldiers, local authorities, and border patrol police maintaining a 24-hour presence to safeguard Thai sovereignty, reported by KhaoSod.