‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam

Key insights from the news

A man posing as a Grab driver was filmed demanding extra fare from foreign passengers due to a traffic jam, causing confusion and confrontation.

The driver claimed the fare was based on a 2022 rate and insisted that the traffic delay justified the increased charge, which the passengers eventually paid.

Security guards intervened, revealing that the taxi meter was not used during the ride and that the driver was likely unlicensed and not operating through Grab.

Online commenters criticized the driver's actions as harmful to Thailand's image, emphasizing that the agreed fare should remain unchanged despite traffic conditions.

A man allegedly posing as a Grab driver is under fire after a viral video showed him shouting at a group of foreign passengers, demanding extra money due to a traffic delay.

The incident, captured in a video posted by @Mr_Whathapened on X, began with the driver aggressively insisting that the foreigners pay more than the agreed fare, leaving the passengers visibly confused, while security guards tried to calm the situation.

As the argument continued, the driver turned to the person filming, believed to be a concerned bystander, and explained that the fare on his car’s metre was based on a 2022 rate. He claimed that the delay caused by traffic also pushed the fare higher, and therefore, the passengers were obligated to pay more.

Despite initial hesitation, the foreign passengers, who appeared to speak some Thai, ultimately agreed to pay the extra amount.

In the final part of the video, a security guard, who said they had inspected the taxi, claimed the metre had not been used during the ride at all. He further alleged that the driver was not even operating through the Grab platform and was, in fact, an unlicensed or illegal taxi driver.

Grab has not released a statement regarding the incident. The location remains unknown, and it is unclear whether any formal complaint has been made.

Meanwhile, many online commenters criticised the driver’s behaviour, pointing out that Grab is typically more expensive than regular taxis and already applies additional charges during peak hours. Many also criticised the incident as damaging to Thailand’s image.

In another Grab driver incident, a frustrated tourist in Phuket has once again fallen victim to an overcharging taxi driver: this time through the Grab app. Despite booking a ride at a fixed price of 264 baht, he was hit with an unexpected 100-baht surcharge midway through the trip.