Thai police arrest six in Trump-endorsed investment scam

Fake Nigerian oil fund used to lure victims into investing over 13 million baht

Published: November 30, 2025, 12:42 PM
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai police have taken into custody six individuals accused of orchestrating an elaborate investment scam that falsely claimed to be endorsed by US President Donald Trump.

The scheme promised extraordinarily high returns, advertising payouts of up to 20 times the original amount invested, which drew in several victims who believed the operation carried legitimate backing.

Police Major General Thatphum Jarupat, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, explained that coordinated raids were conducted on Thursday across multiple provinces.

These included Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Bangkok, reflecting the wide operational reach of the group behind the fraudulent investment programme.

The central figure in the case, 57 year old Athinath, was arrested alongside five alleged accomplices. All six suspects were taken in under court-issued warrants for offences covering fraud, misleading financial loan activities, and the introduction of falsified information into computer systems.

During the searches, officers seized a collection of electronic devices and documents, including eight mobile phones, three laptops, a tablet, 22 bank account books, 33 foreign authorisation papers, and a supposed US$783.8 million ‘unblocking’ certificate bearing allegedly what appeared to be Donald Trump’s signature.

Image credit to BCSC Investright

According to investigators, the group promoted the scam by claiming involvement with a Nigerian oil fund, using the story to lure victims into transferring more than 13 million baht. Further examination revealed that all the presented documents were fabricated.

In other recent cases, Thai police have intensified their crackdown on financial fraud after arresting a Russian national in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area for allegedly defrauding a Chinese-Thai business owner of nearly 12 million baht through a fake online investment platform.

Officers seized multiple bank books, ATM cards, and digital evidence showing how the victim was lured into transferring funds over several months.

The money obtained from victims was moved through 22 separate bank accounts and later partially converted into digital assets, forming part of the fraudulent network’s attempt to conceal financial trails, reported by Bangkok Post.

