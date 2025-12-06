Hip-hop star Way accused of fake stock scheme after wife’s 195m baht scandal

Thai rapper Prinya “Way” Intachai, a member of hip-hop group Thaitanium, has been accused of swindling an investor out of over 50 million baht through a fake stock trading scheme, just days after his actress wife was arrested in a separate high-profile fraud case.

A complaint filed with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) includes bank transfer receipts and chat logs allegedly linking 44 year old Way to the scam. The victim claims the artist promised high returns through trades supposedly handled by a well-known businessman.

However, the businessman later confirmed he had no knowledge of such investments and was not involved.

The complaint closely follows the arrest earlier this week of Way’s wife, actress Rybena “Nana” Intachai, who faces allegations of defrauding friends and celebrities out of 195 million baht through fraudulent investment schemes.

According to Pol. Col. Jamnan Chanthet, head of ECD sub-division 4, investigators seized several items from the couple’s residence, including a Ledger Nano X crypto wallet.

Nana, who has been released on one-million-baht bail, reportedly agreed to cooperate by unlocking the device. She was granted bail by the Criminal Court on Thursday and is barred from leaving the country without permission.

Authorities plan to summon Way for questioning to determine whether he was involved in his wife’s alleged schemes, or whether the stock scam was a separate operation entirely.

A senior source from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirmed to the Bangkok Post that the case is being pursued on two fronts, one focusing on Way’s potential links to Nana’s alleged fraud, and another based on a separate complaint filed directly against him.

According to the victim’s account, Way approached him several months ago, claiming he could connect him with a skilled trader for high-yield stock investments. Way allegedly named a prominent businessman as the trader, assuring fast and substantial returns.

Trusting the pitch, the victim transferred over 50 million baht into Way’s personal account. However, suspicions arose after the victim became aware of the actress’s alleged scams and contacted the businessman directly. He was told no such investment deal existed.

The victim told investigators that Way had used the businessman’s name without permission to build credibility. Evidence submitted to police includes money transfer slips and chat conversations. Investigations are ongoing.