Celebrate the festive season with exceptional year-end dining experiences Chon Som all day dining

Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 16, 2025, 1:55 PM
55 1 minute read
Celebrate the festive season with exceptional year-end dining experiences Chon Som all day dining | Thaiger

Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport invites guests to celebrate the joyous festive season with a series of premium dining experiences at Chon Som All Day Dining. Enjoy heartwarming moments in a cosy, inviting atmosphere that is perfect for gathering with loved ones during this special time of year.

Chon Som presents an international buffet crafted with high-quality ingredients and a wide selection of dishes, accompanied by delightful Christmas carol performances to elevate every moment of your celebration. Join us as we bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with unforgettable culinary highlights.

Celebrate the festive season with exceptional year-end dining experiences Chon Som all day dining | News by Thaiger

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Wednesday, December 24 | 6pm to 10pm | 1,235 Thai baht net per person

Indulge in festive seasonal dishes while enjoying live Christmas carols that bring warmth and joy to your evening.

Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

Thursday, December 25 | 12pm to 3pm | 1,235 Thai baht net per person

Savour a special holiday brunch accompanied by cheerful Christmas melodies, creating the perfect celebratory atmosphere.

Related Articles

Celebrate the festive season with exceptional year-end dining experiences Chon Som all day dining | News by Thaiger

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet

Wednesday, December 31 | 6pm to 12am | 1,990 Thai baht net per person

Ring in the New Year with a lively celebration featuring premium dishes and a festive ambience to welcome 2026 in style.

New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet

Thursday, January 1 2026 | 12pm to 3pm | 1,647 Thai baht net per person

Begin the New Year with a delicious brunch curated to bring joy and satisfaction to you and your family.

Celebrate the festive season with exceptional year-end dining experiences Chon Som all day dining | News by Thaiger

Chon Som all-day dining at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, offers a relaxed and welcoming way to celebrate the festive season, with thoughtfully prepared menus, live carols, and a warm atmosphere throughout Christmas and New Year.

It is an ideal setting to enjoy good food, shared moments, and a smooth transition from the end of 2025 into the start of 2026 with family and friends.

If you are looking to make reservations and look for more information, you can call them on the phone number +66 (0)2 780 3588 or reserve online here.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres

2 minutes ago
More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom

28 minutes ago
Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach

1 hour ago
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

2 hours ago
Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected

3 hours ago
Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault | Thaiger Crime News

Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault

3 hours ago
Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare

4 hours ago
Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party

4 hours ago
Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site

4 hours ago
Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani

20 hours ago
Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok

21 hours ago
Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals

21 hours ago
Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance

22 hours ago
Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town | Thaiger Thailand News

Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

22 hours ago
Thai man cites son with Down&#8217;s syndrome after stealing police&#8217;s motorcycle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man cites son with Down’s syndrome after stealing police’s motorcycle

22 hours ago
Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan

23 hours ago
CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging | Thaiger Bangkok News

CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

23 hours ago
Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

24 hours ago
Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured

24 hours ago
UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga | Thaiger Road deaths

UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

1 day ago
Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

1 day ago
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

1 day ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

1 day ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

1 day ago
FoodPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 16, 2025, 1:55 PM
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.