Celebrate the festive season with exceptional year-end dining experiences Chon Som all day dining

Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport invites guests to celebrate the joyous festive season with a series of premium dining experiences at Chon Som All Day Dining. Enjoy heartwarming moments in a cosy, inviting atmosphere that is perfect for gathering with loved ones during this special time of year.

Chon Som presents an international buffet crafted with high-quality ingredients and a wide selection of dishes, accompanied by delightful Christmas carol performances to elevate every moment of your celebration. Join us as we bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with unforgettable culinary highlights.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Wednesday, December 24 | 6pm to 10pm | 1,235 Thai baht net per person

Indulge in festive seasonal dishes while enjoying live Christmas carols that bring warmth and joy to your evening.

Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

Thursday, December 25 | 12pm to 3pm | 1,235 Thai baht net per person

Savour a special holiday brunch accompanied by cheerful Christmas melodies, creating the perfect celebratory atmosphere.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet

Wednesday, December 31 | 6pm to 12am | 1,990 Thai baht net per person

Ring in the New Year with a lively celebration featuring premium dishes and a festive ambience to welcome 2026 in style.

New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet

Thursday, January 1 2026 | 12pm to 3pm | 1,647 Thai baht net per person

Begin the New Year with a delicious brunch curated to bring joy and satisfaction to you and your family.

Chon Som all-day dining at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, offers a relaxed and welcoming way to celebrate the festive season, with thoughtfully prepared menus, live carols, and a warm atmosphere throughout Christmas and New Year.

It is an ideal setting to enjoy good food, shared moments, and a smooth transition from the end of 2025 into the start of 2026 with family and friends.

If you are looking to make reservations and look for more information, you can call them on the phone number +66 (0)2 780 3588 or reserve online here.

Press Release