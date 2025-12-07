Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak

Shells land in Tak as Myanmar clashes escalate

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Chief of Defence Forces has cautioned that strict actions will be taken after artillery shells from Myanmar injured civilians in Tak province.

General Ukrit Boontanon reported that artillery rounds from ongoing clashes between Myanmar’s government troops and ethnic armed groups landed in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Saturday.

The cross-border conflict involved significant gunfire and artillery shelling, with some projectiles veering off course and landing on the Thai side. Thai military units along the border responded by firing warning shots and engaging in communication through the existing Thai–Myanmar border coordination mechanism.

General Ukrit stated that both Myanmar government officials and ethnic minority representatives were formally warned to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. He emphasised that Thailand is ready to take stronger measures if similar occurrences happen again.

Although no fatalities were reported, General Ukrit mentioned that plans are in place to evacuate residents from high-risk border areas. Following renewed clashes in Min La Pan village, Myawaddy township, Myanmar, on Friday morning, security personnel instructed villagers in Mae Kon Ken and Huai Mahawong in Mae Sot to evacuate immediately.

The ongoing conflict since late last month involves Myanmar military forces and the Karen National Union, with constant gunfire and explosions heard from the Thai side. On Friday, stray rounds injured two villagers, including a 68 year old man.

Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak | News by Thaiger
Landscape photo and an injured resident | Photo via KhaoSod

Many residents who had returned to their homes after initially fleeing to relatives’ houses faced renewed fighting shortly after.

Colonel Narongchai Charoenchai, deputy commander of the Naresuan Force, along with Mae Sot officials, visited the affected families and provided relief supplies. The injured villager is being treated at Mae Sot Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Karen National Union spokesman, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, urged the Myanmar military to cease its offensive immediately, highlighting that indiscriminate fire near the border endangers local communities and foreign nationals.

He also mentioned that four Chinese nationals were wounded by shrapnel from explosions in Min La Pan on Saturday, reported by Bangkok Post.

