Shell from Myanmar clashes lands in Tak, injures two

Tensions along the Thai–Myanmar border rose yesterday, December 5, after a projectile landed in a Thai village during clashes between the Myanmar military and anti-government forces. Two Thai residents were injured, one seriously, prompting a response from Thai authorities.

At around 12pm yesterday, Myanmar military troops from Light Infantry Division 22 reportedly advanced on opposition forces holding a position in Pa Sak, near Nilaphan village in Myawaddy, directly across the Moei River from Ban Mai Mae Kon Ken, Mae Sot district, Tak province.

The area of contact was close to the riverbank and only a short distance from the Thai border. Both sides exchanged gunfire and heavy weapons for over an hour before the situation temporarily quietened.

During the fighting, a large explosive device was launched across the border and landed in Ban Mai Mae Kon Ken, near Wat Huai Mahawong, Village 9, Mahawan subdistrict. The incident resulted in injuries to two Thai nationals.

One of the injured, identified as 68 year old Som Champa, was reportedly inside his home when he was struck by shrapnel. Emergency services transported him to Mae Sot Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

In response to the border incident, KhaoSod reported that Thai security personnel from the Rachamanu Task Force fired smoke rounds across the river as a warning signal. Thai authorities continue to monitor the area closely.

Local leaders advised residents to seek temporary shelter in safe locations. Some residents, including children and elderly people, were relocated to designated areas as a precaution.

There were also reports of property damage in the area, including homes and vehicles. Thai security forces, including Task Force Rachamanu, Ranger Company 35, district officials, Border Patrol Police 346, and village defence units, are currently stationed along the border.

The situation remains under observation by Thai authorities.