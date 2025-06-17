Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

Illegal money transferred to company allegedly owned by nephew of political leader

Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไซเบอร์ – บช.สอท.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers discovered that a company based in Cambodia has financial links to gambling websites and call centre scam gangs that targeted Thai citizens. The company is reportedly connected to the nephew of a Cambodian political leader.

CCIB Commander Trirong Phewphan revealed at a press conference that many of the gambling websites and scam gangs previously shut down by Thai government officials had financial transactions linked to a company called Huione Group.

Trirong explained that Huione Group is located in a part of Cambodia known to harbour multiple scam gangs. Police investigations found that victims’ money was transferred through several mule accounts before being converted into cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency was then exchanged into cash or property via Huione Group.

The commander added that officers typically request cooperation from financial companies associated with scam networks to share information. While most companies comply fully, Huione Group only provided limited cooperation in some instances.

In response to online speculation that the company is owned by the nephew of Cambodian Senate President Somdech Hun Sen, Trirong stated that he could not yet confirm this information, as the matter remains under investigation.

call centre scam online gambling
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไซเบอร์ – บช.สอท.

Trirong also urged netizens to be cautious when sharing information online amid heightened tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. He warned the public about the risks of fake news and AI-generated images.

He advised people to avoid circulating information from unverified sources and warned that those creating or spreading false information could face legal consequences.

Related Articles
call centre scam financial links to Cambodian company
Photo by pixelshot via Canva

According to Section 14(1) of the Computer Crime Act, importing false information into a computer system that causes harm to the public carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Following recent developments in the land dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet asserted that Cambodia holds a rightful claim over the border area known as the Emerald Triangle, including three historical sites located in Thailand’s Surin province.

Wold Court Thailand Cambodia land conflict
Photo via Facebook/ Hun Manet

The prime minister rejected an agreement with Thailand’s representative and insisted on referring the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). On June 16, Hun Manet confirmed that the complaint document had already been submitted to the World Court.

