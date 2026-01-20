Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 20, 2026, 5:18 PM
58 1 minute read
Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thai Red Cross Society

A 24 year old Thai soldier who was declared dead following a tragic accident was honoured by the Thai Red Cross Society today, January 20, after his family decided to donate his organs, offering a second chance at life to patients in need.

The Thai Red Cross Society shared the story of Sergeant Chuangwit Srikham, also known as “Sergeant New,” who passed away unexpectedly after suffering severe injuries that led to damage in his brain. His mother, grandparents, and relatives chose to honour his wishes and contribute to the lives of others through organ donation.

A medical team at Buddhachinaraj Phitsanulok Hospital successfully carried out the organ retrieval procedure. According to the Thai Red Cross Society, Sergeant Chuangwit’s donated organs could go on to benefit up to eight patients currently waiting for transplants.

The organisation praised the act as a selfless and immeasurable merit, stating that although the body may perish, the good deed will remain.

The Thai Red Cross Society expressed condolences and gratitude to the Srikham family, adding that the family’s generosity serves as a great example of compassion and sacrifice. Those interested in becoming donors can also register online to donate organs and eyes through the Thai Red Cross Society’s official channels.

Similarly, a touching story shared by the Thai Red Cross Society last year involved a six year old girl whose family decided to donate her eyes to help patients in need of corneal transplants.

The young girl tragically lost her life to cancer, and during this difficult time, her family recognised the lasting impact she could still have. They chose to honour her memory by donating her eyes through the Thai Red Cross Society’s donation programme. Their decision has the potential to restore sight to several patients still awaiting corneal transplant surgery.

Related Articles
Thaiger QUIZ
Organ Donation Awareness Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the reason for the soldier's death?
  2. 2. Which organization honored Sergeant Chuangwit Srikham?
  3. 3. How many patients could potentially benefit from Sergeant Chuangwit's donated organs?
  4. 4. What did Sergeant Chuangwit's family decide to do in his honor?
  5. 5. What does the Thai Red Cross Society call the act of organ donation?
  6. 6. What was the cause of death for the six-year-old girl mentioned in the article?
  7. 7. What did the girl's family donate to help patients?
  8. 8. What is one way people can register to become organ donors?
  9. 9. What was emphasized about the good deeds of organ donors in the article?
  10. 10. What is the overall theme of the article?

Latest Thailand News
Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist

12 seconds ago
Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation

5 minutes ago
Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket

43 minutes ago
Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal

1 hour ago
DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs | Thaiger Thailand News

DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

2 hours ago
Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse

2 hours ago
Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint

3 hours ago
Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

3 hours ago
Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust

3 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K

4 hours ago
Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling

4 hours ago
5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse

4 hours ago
Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation

6 hours ago
South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman

6 hours ago
Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery

7 hours ago
Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm

7 hours ago
Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail

8 hours ago
Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents

23 hours ago
Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home | Thaiger Thailand News

Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home

24 hours ago
Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby

1 day ago
Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo

1 day ago
Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room | Thaiger Thailand News

Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room

1 day ago
Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band

1 day ago
Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects

1 day ago
Thai LifeThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 20, 2026, 5:18 PM
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.