Fallen Thai soldier saves lives through organ donation

A 24 year old Thai soldier who was declared dead following a tragic accident was honoured by the Thai Red Cross Society today, January 20, after his family decided to donate his organs, offering a second chance at life to patients in need.

The Thai Red Cross Society shared the story of Sergeant Chuangwit Srikham, also known as “Sergeant New,” who passed away unexpectedly after suffering severe injuries that led to damage in his brain. His mother, grandparents, and relatives chose to honour his wishes and contribute to the lives of others through organ donation.

A medical team at Buddhachinaraj Phitsanulok Hospital successfully carried out the organ retrieval procedure. According to the Thai Red Cross Society, Sergeant Chuangwit’s donated organs could go on to benefit up to eight patients currently waiting for transplants.

The organisation praised the act as a selfless and immeasurable merit, stating that although the body may perish, the good deed will remain.

The Thai Red Cross Society expressed condolences and gratitude to the Srikham family, adding that the family’s generosity serves as a great example of compassion and sacrifice. Those interested in becoming donors can also register online to donate organs and eyes through the Thai Red Cross Society’s official channels.

Similarly, a touching story shared by the Thai Red Cross Society last year involved a six year old girl whose family decided to donate her eyes to help patients in need of corneal transplants.

The young girl tragically lost her life to cancer, and during this difficult time, her family recognised the lasting impact she could still have. They chose to honour her memory by donating her eyes through the Thai Red Cross Society’s donation programme. Their decision has the potential to restore sight to several patients still awaiting corneal transplant surgery.