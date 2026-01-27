Thai soldier shoots social media influencer’s brother in jealous rage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 27, 2026, 3:34 PM
72 2 minutes read
Thai soldier shoots social media influencer’s brother in jealous rage | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อูมปันสุข

A Thai soldier shot at the brother-in-law of a well-known female social media influencer in Udon Thani province over adultery accusation, prompting the influencer to make the matter public in a bid to seek justice and protect her family.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 25, and was later revealed by social media influencer Soraya “Aum” Upaiprom, also known online as Aum Punsuk. She shared CCTV footage of two violent incidents committed by the 50 year old soldier, whose name remains undisclosed.

Aum said she decided to expose the internal family conflict online because she feared for the safety of her relatives and felt authorities failed to stop the escalating threats.

The first CCTV clip, recorded in June last year, showed the soldier climbing over a wall and trespassing into Aum’s family home while carrying a gun. He left after finding no one at the property.

Aum Punsuk brother-in-law shot by soldie
Aum | Photo via Facebook/ อูมปันสุข

Aum added that the family reported the incident to police and also informed the soldier’s superior. Although a senior officer reportedly intervened and promised disciplinary action, the soldier continued threatening Aum’s family, particularly her brother-in-law, Jack.

On Sunday, the soldier returned to the house and encountered Jack outside the property. He reportedly shouted vulgar insults before firing a gunshot. Jack fled into the house in fear. The bullet missed him but struck a family car parked in front of the residence.

Thai soldier shoots victim in jealousy
Photo via Facebook/ อูมปันสุข

ThaiRath later reported that the motive behind the violence was jealousy. The soldier accused Jack of having an affair with his wife, who worked at a beauty clinic owned by Jack’s wife, Pao. He also blamed Jack for allegedly causing his wife to seek a divorce.

Related Articles

Aum and Jack denied the accusations. The soldier’s wife also rejected the adultery claim during an interview on Hone Krasae. She apologised publicly to Jack, Pao, and Aum for her husband’s actions.

Following the viral spread of the CCTV footage, officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station issued arrest warrants against the soldier on charges of trespassing and attempted murder.

Jealous Thai soldier threatens family of social media influencer
Photo via Facebook/ อูมปันสุข

Hone Krasae later reported that the suspect surrendered to police on Monday, January 26. During questioning, he admitted to firing the shot but claimed there were personal reasons behind his actions. He continued to insist that Jack had an affair with his wife and demanded that Jack tell the truth.

The soldier further claimed that his wife left him with informal debts exceeding 2 million baht and abandoned their children, forcing him to raise them alone. He said he did not wish to speak with the victims and urged his wife not to see their children again.

The incident prompted the Royal Thai Army to remove the soldier from government service. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and authorities have yet to announce further disciplinary measures.

Soldier turns himself in after shooting social media influencer brother
Photo via Hone Krasae

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on the Udon Thani Incident
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What prompted the social media influencer to make the incident public?
  2. 2. What was the occupation of the individual who shot at Aum's brother-in-law?
  3. 3. What did the first CCTV footage show?
  4. 4. What did the soldier accuse Jack of?
  5. 5. What action did the soldier take on January 25?
  6. 6. How did Aum say the family tried to address the soldier's threats before the shooting?
  7. 7. What was the soldier's claim regarding his wife during the investigation?
  8. 8. What was the motive for the soldier's actions according to reports?
  9. 9. What legal action was taken against the soldier after the incident?
  10. 10. What did the soldier demand during questioning?

Latest Thailand News
Thai soldier shoots social media influencer&#8217;s brother in jealous rage | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier shoots social media influencer’s brother in jealous rage

11 minutes ago
Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette

36 minutes ago
Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records | Thaiger Property

Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records

45 minutes ago
New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content

1 hour ago
20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat

2 hours ago
DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft

2 hours ago
Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real

3 hours ago
Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage

4 hours ago
Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam

4 hours ago
Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo

5 hours ago
3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row | Thaiger Phuket News

3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row

5 hours ago
Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February

5 hours ago
Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens

5 hours ago
American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl

6 hours ago
Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids

21 hours ago
Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River

22 hours ago
Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion

22 hours ago
Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects

23 hours ago
Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims

23 hours ago
Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province

24 hours ago
Former officer shoots motorcycle taxi driver dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Former officer shoots motorcycle taxi driver dead

1 day ago
Chiang Mai and Phuket rank in world&#8217;s top 10 cities for solo travellers | Thaiger Travel Guides

Chiang Mai and Phuket rank in world’s top 10 cities for solo travellers

1 day ago
Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case

1 day ago
Content creator criticised for staged phone theft video on BTS | Thaiger Thailand News

Content creator criticised for staged phone theft video on BTS

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 27, 2026, 3:34 PM
72 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.