Thai soldier shoots social media influencer’s brother in jealous rage

A Thai soldier shot at the brother-in-law of a well-known female social media influencer in Udon Thani province over adultery accusation, prompting the influencer to make the matter public in a bid to seek justice and protect her family.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 25, and was later revealed by social media influencer Soraya “Aum” Upaiprom, also known online as Aum Punsuk. She shared CCTV footage of two violent incidents committed by the 50 year old soldier, whose name remains undisclosed.

Aum said she decided to expose the internal family conflict online because she feared for the safety of her relatives and felt authorities failed to stop the escalating threats.

The first CCTV clip, recorded in June last year, showed the soldier climbing over a wall and trespassing into Aum’s family home while carrying a gun. He left after finding no one at the property.

Aum added that the family reported the incident to police and also informed the soldier’s superior. Although a senior officer reportedly intervened and promised disciplinary action, the soldier continued threatening Aum’s family, particularly her brother-in-law, Jack.

On Sunday, the soldier returned to the house and encountered Jack outside the property. He reportedly shouted vulgar insults before firing a gunshot. Jack fled into the house in fear. The bullet missed him but struck a family car parked in front of the residence.

ThaiRath later reported that the motive behind the violence was jealousy. The soldier accused Jack of having an affair with his wife, who worked at a beauty clinic owned by Jack’s wife, Pao. He also blamed Jack for allegedly causing his wife to seek a divorce.

Aum and Jack denied the accusations. The soldier’s wife also rejected the adultery claim during an interview on Hone Krasae. She apologised publicly to Jack, Pao, and Aum for her husband’s actions.

Following the viral spread of the CCTV footage, officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station issued arrest warrants against the soldier on charges of trespassing and attempted murder.

Hone Krasae later reported that the suspect surrendered to police on Monday, January 26. During questioning, he admitted to firing the shot but claimed there were personal reasons behind his actions. He continued to insist that Jack had an affair with his wife and demanded that Jack tell the truth.

The soldier further claimed that his wife left him with informal debts exceeding 2 million baht and abandoned their children, forcing him to raise them alone. He said he did not wish to speak with the victims and urged his wife not to see their children again.

The incident prompted the Royal Thai Army to remove the soldier from government service. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and authorities have yet to announce further disciplinary measures.