Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

A former Thai police officer fatally stabbed a soldier while the victim was resting at his home in Khon Kaen province after returning from duty at the Thai-Cambodian border.

The fatal stabbing occurred at around 9.30am on Monday, January 6, at a house in Ubonrat district. The victim was 51 year old Sergeant Major First Class Sangkhom Tonlo, while the suspect was his relative, 67 year old former police officer Chainat Nongpue.

According to Sangkhom’s uncle, 72 year old Sakhon Kunkwan, who witnessed the incident, Chainat arrived at the house on a motorcycle and entered the property without permission. At the time, Sangkhom was reportedly talking on the phone.

Sakhon told MGR Online that Chainat suddenly attacked Sangkhom from behind, stabbing him multiple times in the back. During the struggle, Sangkhom managed to seize the knife and stabbed Chainat several times across the body.

Both men were rushed to Ubonrat Hospital. Sangkhom later succumbed to his injuries, while Chainat remains in critical condition under medical care.

Sakhon said the two men had been involved in a long-standing conflict, but he did not know what specifically triggered the attack.

He added that Sangkhom usually returned home during the New Year holiday to visit family members. This time, he had just come back after completing duties at Chong An Ma, a border area in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province.

According to his uncle, Sangkhom was well regarded by relatives and neighbours and was known for helping others. He had been stationed at the border since clashes began and had only just been given time to rest from the intense assignment.

Officers from Ubonrat Police Station said they are closely monitoring Chainat’s condition and will proceed with formal questioning and legal action once he is medically fit.

