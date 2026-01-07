Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 3:46 PM
95 1 minute read
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ KKnews

Key insights from the news

  • A former police officer, Chainat Nongpue, fatally stabbed Sergeant Major First Class Sangkhom Tonlo, a soldier, at his home in Khon Kaen province after Sangkhom returned from border duty.
  • The attack occurred on January 6, with Chainat entering Sangkhom's home uninvited and stabbing him multiple times from behind during a phone call.
  • Sangkhom fought back, managing to stab Chainat before both were hospitalized; Sangkhom later died from his injuries while Chainat remains in critical condition.
  • The two men had a long-standing conflict, and police are monitoring Chainat's condition for future legal proceedings once he is stable.

A former Thai police officer fatally stabbed a soldier while the victim was resting at his home in Khon Kaen province after returning from duty at the Thai-Cambodian border.

The fatal stabbing occurred at around 9.30am on Monday, January 6, at a house in Ubonrat district. The victim was 51 year old Sergeant Major First Class Sangkhom Tonlo, while the suspect was his relative, 67 year old former police officer Chainat Nongpue.

According to Sangkhom’s uncle, 72 year old Sakhon Kunkwan, who witnessed the incident, Chainat arrived at the house on a motorcycle and entered the property without permission. At the time, Sangkhom was reportedly talking on the phone.

Sakhon told MGR Online that Chainat suddenly attacked Sangkhom from behind, stabbing him multiple times in the back. During the struggle, Sangkhom managed to seize the knife and stabbed Chainat several times across the body.

Both men were rushed to Ubonrat Hospital. Sangkhom later succumbed to his injuries, while Chainat remains in critical condition under medical care.

Thai soldier stabbed to death by ex-police
Photo via MGR Online

Sakhon said the two men had been involved in a long-standing conflict, but he did not know what specifically triggered the attack.

He added that Sangkhom usually returned home during the New Year holiday to visit family members. This time, he had just come back after completing duties at Chong An Ma, a border area in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province.

Related Articles
Ex-police officer kills border soldier
Photo via MGR Online

According to his uncle, Sangkhom was well regarded by relatives and neighbours and was known for helping others. He had been stationed at the border since clashes began and had only just been given time to rest from the intense assignment.

Officers from Ubonrat Police Station said they are closely monitoring Chainat’s condition and will proceed with formal questioning and legal action once he is medically fit.

In a separate recent incident, a fatal stabbing was reported on January 4, when a drunken customer stabbed a restaurant waiter to death following an argument over a missing bucket of ice. Police said the suspect had been drinking at the restaurant until closing time and later returned, became enraged, and attacked the worker.

Thaiger QUIZ
Thai Stabbing Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. Who was the victim in the stabbing incident?
  2. 2. What was the relationship between the suspect and the victim?
  3. 3. Where did the stabbing incident take place?
  4. 4. How old was the victim at the time of the incident?
  5. 5. What time did the stabbing occur?
  6. 6. What was the suspect's profession before the incident?
  7. 7. What triggered the attack according to Sakhon Kunkwan?
  8. 8. What happened to Sangkhom after the stabbing?
  9. 9. What was Chainat's condition after the incident?
  10. 10. What event was Sangkhom returning from before the incident?

Latest Thailand News
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

5 seconds ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

22 minutes ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

54 minutes ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

55 minutes ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

2 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

3 hours ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

5 hours ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

5 hours ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

6 hours ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

6 hours ago
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

6 hours ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

6 hours ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

7 hours ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

22 hours ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

22 hours ago
Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

23 hours ago
Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

23 hours ago
Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

1 day ago
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

1 day ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

1 day ago
Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

1 day ago
New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe | Thaiger Thailand News

New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe

1 day ago
Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 3:46 PM
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.