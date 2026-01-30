Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

Two Thai soldiers were injured while responding to a grass fire near the Chong An Ma border area today, January 30, after heat from the blaze triggered an explosion believed to have come from unexploded ordnance left over from past fighting.

According to a report from the Second Army Region, the fire broke out in an area of dry grass and bamboo near a barbed‑wire fence at a location known as Bo Kai, close to a cliff. The area had previously seen armed conflict and was known to contain unexploded munitions.

The report said the flames spread into a zone suspected of containing old explosive devices. Shortly after soldiers approached the area to put out the fire, an explosion occurred without warning, sending shrapnel into nearby personnel.

Two soldiers were injured by the blast. Fellow troops at the scene provided first aid before rushing both men to Nam Yuen Hospital for emergency treatment.

One of the injured soldiers was identified as Sergeant Major Thammarat Khlaithip, a squad leader. He was struck by shrapnel near his right collarbone and lost consciousness. Doctors conducted heart monitoring and a CT scan and noted that he later showed signs of confusion and low blood pressure.

Medical staff decided to transfer him by aircraft to Sappasitthiprasong Camp Hospital for further treatment.

The second injured soldier was identified as Private Weerasak Kanharueang. He was also knocked unconscious by the blast and was transferred to Sappasitthiprasong Camp Hospital, where doctors admitted him for observation.

Military officials said the type and size of the explosive device involved have not yet been confirmed and remain under investigation, reported Khaosod.

Soldiers who witnessed the incident said the fire was first spotted in a bamboo clump in front of the barbed‑wire fence. They prepared to bring water to extinguish the flames in an effort to stop the fire from spreading into the operational base area, before the explosion occurred.

In similar news, back in December, a Thai soldier died during border clashes in Sisaket province, raising the death toll among Thai army personnel to 21. According to reports, Private Wasan was seriously wounded in the back after being hit by a mortar round allegedly fired by Cambodian troops and later died at a hospital.